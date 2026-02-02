Every Actor That Has Played Star Wars’ Han Solo (There’s Way More Than You Think)

Few characters are as iconic as the Star Wars franchise’s Han Solo. Perhaps even more than Mark Hamill and Luke Skywalker or Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia, Harrison Ford is inextricably linked to Solo. The character just would not have been nearly the same without his very particular devil may care performance. Throughout the times of the pair of reboot trilogies, one of which didn’t even involve Solo at all, video game developers and animated TV series writers continue to incorporate this specific character. And to do so, vocal talent had to be brought in. To that point, Solo has been featured in so many pieces of media that it’s actually been several different voice actors voicing him throughout the years, and we’re going to go through all of them here. In fact, we’re going to be going through every single individual who has ever inhabited the role.

However, we went for actors who were playing Han in a Star Wars movie, TV show, or video game. Meaning, no Perry King, who voiced him in some read-alongs, Joe Hacker, who voiced him in an audio adaptation of a comic book, and Wolfgang Pampel, who voiced him in some German language audio dramas.

10) Harrison Ford

Let’s start off with the two you’re bound to know. That includes, of course, the one whose swagger and voice the rest of the entries have sought to replicate: Harrison Ford.

Ford famously wanted Han killed off in Return of the Jedi, but that of course didn’t happen. No, he survived the entire original trilogy and even managed to come back later. Of the original trio he had by far the most screentime in Star Wars: The Force Awakens then ultimately returned in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as a projection in Ben Solo’s mind to convince his son to return to the light. But the five movies aren’t all. Ford was also in the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special, including lending his voice to The Story of the Faithful Wookiee. He also lent his voice to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Read-Along Storybook and CD and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, both in 2016.

9) Alden Ehrenreich

It was never a good idea to recast Han Solo in a live action project. Animation can get away with it, but having Ford there in flesh and blood is an impossible task. In other words, Solo: A Star Wars Story had a tall mountain to climb, and this was especially true for Alden Ehrenreich. But as far as completing an impossible task goes, Ehrenreich did as well as anybody could. Solo isn’t a perfect movie, but it is fun, and so too is Ehrenreich’s performance.

He only played Han that one and only time, but his likeness was used in Star Wars Battlefront II (though he did not contribute his voice to that project or any other). Even still, Ehrenreich has done well since Solo, it didn’t exactly kill his career, with Cocaine Bear, Ironheart, and Weapons being solid displays of his range.

8) Ross Marquand

Ross Marquand, the voice actor and impressionist maestro who provided both the voice and mo-cap work for the Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has also stepped into Solo’s shoes. Not only in actual Star Wars projects, but outside of it as well.

As for the ones actually part of the Star Wars IP, there’s the Disney+ miniseries Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and the 2016 video game Star Wars: Trials of Tatooine. He also voiced Solo in Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars and Robot Chicken.

7) Michael Daingerfield

Michael Daingerfield is best known for voicing Ace Ventura in the animated series that came out shortly after the release of the first film. He also stepped in for Jim Carrey every now and then to perform the ADR for the character in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

Daingerfield voiced the smuggler in Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles and Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales. He also voiced Wedge Antilles in The Yoda Chronicles.

6) David Esch

David Esch is the first person on this list to replicate Harrison Ford’s voice in his two most important roles, but he won’t be the last. In fact, all three credits attributed to Esch throughout his 2001 to 2003 voice acting career had him stepping in for Ford.

As for Solo, first it was the real time strategy game Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds in 2001, its expansion and then Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds – Clone Campaigns in 2002. After that he voiced Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb.

5) A. J. LoCascio

A. J. LoCascio will soon lend his voice to Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, but he won’t be playing Han Solo. However, if he were, it wouldn’t be the first time.

He first voiced the character twice in the TV series Star Wars: Forces of Destiny in 2017, then for The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special TV movie in 2020, and Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales the next year. The most recent time he played Han was in the video game Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. LoCascio also has a long history of voicing the Jurassic World movies’ Owen Grady.

4) Kiff VandenHeuvel

Kiff VandenHeuvel was also in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, just like A. J. LoCascio. He voiced Old Han Solo and Older Han Solo in two episodes.

That was the one and only time he voiced Solo, at least thus far, but he’s voiced a few other icons. He was Toy Story‘s Sheriff Woody in an episode of Family Guy, Victor Zsasz in Batman: The Telltale Series, and Obadiah Stane in What If…?.

3) Lex Lang

Since the mid ’90s, Lex Lang has amassed a gargantuan 456 credits. However, of those many credits, only two had him voice Han Solo.

Specifically, Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike in 2003 and Star Wars: Battlefront II in 2005. He’s more well-known for playing Dr. Neo Cortex in the Crash Bandicoot games, a role he’s been inhabiting since Crash Twinsanity back in 2004.

2) Neil Ross

Neil Ross has contributed his voice to many notable TV shows, movies, and video games. On the TV show front there was G.I. Joe, Voltron, The Transformers, and Rugrats. As for movies he can be heard in Back to the Future Part II, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and Babe, amongst others.

It’s with video games that we get to his work as Solo. First was the fantastic Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Microsoft Windows and Nintendo 64. Second was the strategy game Star Wars Rebellion, a Windows exclusive.

1) John Armstrong

John Armstrong has been providing his voice to video games for about 30 years now and, if there’s been any consistency, it’s his providing a very close replica to Harrison Ford’s voice. Of his 25 credits, ten of them were in video games featuring either Han Solo or Indiana Jones.

The first of these games was the underrated strategy adventure Star Wars: Empire at War back in 2006. He followed that with Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron in 2007, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II in 2010, Disney Infinity 3.0 and Star Wars: Battlefront in 2015, and Star Wars: Battlefront II in 2017. He also lent his voice to the videos Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out and The Solo Adventures.