FIFTH Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Seemingly Confirmed by Ratings Posting

Rumor has it that Marvel fans may have been duped. According to Korea’s Media Rating Board, a fifth trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is headed our way, with a runtime of one minute and five seconds. This goes against everything we’ve learned so far—namely, that there would only be a total of four teaser trailers before the likely full trailer release on Super Bowl Sunday.

Throwing some doubt on this new information is one of the prominent scoopers, Cryptic4k, who says they were adamantly told there were only four teasers. And for what it’s worth, the tweet stating that there was a fifth trailer has been community noted, pointing out that two of the teasers were rated the same day and could just be slightly different versions of the same teaser. So it could be something worth taking with a grain of salt.

Fans Are Unsure About The Likelihood Of A Fifth Teaser

It seemed that fans were divided on whether or not they believed that there was actually a secret trailer hiding in the wings. One said, “5 trailers?!?! What if there’s a new trailer every week until Superbowl. Teasing every other team/character that will be a part of doomsday, except Doom. Then they drop a proper Trailer & Superbowl with Doom in it?!? Can only imagine.” Another cast doubt, though, stating, “I think that’s a X-Men teaser, which has same length.” And one more threw some shade on the marketing scheme of the teasers, saying, “They will show the entire movie in trailers by the time it releases.”

Thus far, we’ve gotten three teaser trailers, each seemingly fitting around themes of parenthood and family. The first featured Chris Evans, returning as Steve Rogers. We see him ride up to a white house on a motorcycle, before the camera pans to his smiling face as he holds his child. In the second teaser, we see Thor praying to Odin, the All-Father, asking that he return safe from this final fight to go back to his daughter, Love. And the third, which just released, centers around the X-Men, showing us Charles Xavier and Magneto, sitting side by side, hands clasped, as a voiceover from Magneto tells us, “The question isn’t ‘are you prepared to die?’ The question is ‘who will you be when you close your eyes?’” It ends on a shot of Cyclops ripping away his goggles, his trademark red destructive beams tearing from his eyes.

What would be your dream Doomsday teaser? Let us know in the comments!