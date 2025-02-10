These Are the Best Movie Sequels Ever According to Rotten Tomatoes

Sequels often get a bad reputation, and mostly for good reason. It’s usually pretty obvious to audiences when a studio makes a sequel just to cash in on the success of the original, only to churn out something that fails to live up to what made its predecessor so good. Many movie sequels fail to take the initial story in interesting new directions, are unable to develop the characters in additional interesting ways, add anything fascinating, or some combination of all three. But there are definitely a fair number of exceptions to this trend; in fact, there are even some sequels that are pretty universally regarded as better than the original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Say what you want about Rotten Tomatoes, but there’s no denying that it’s become the go-to source for legitimate movie reviews, and is at least one way to gauge how well a film fared with not just critics but with general audiences. It’s also a great source to see a list of sequels that are widely acclaimed by the masses. Below are a handful of those sequels.

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) – 98%

1931’s Frankenstein is a landmark horror film, as well as one of the great Universal Monster films. It was such a hit that it led to a sequel, Bride of Frankenstein, which follows Dr. Frankenstein as he sets out to create a romantic partner for his misunderstood creation.

Frankenstein director James Whale returned to helm this sequel, and it’s obvious he learned a few things since the first film. Bride leans even further into the tragic themes of inhuman experiments struggling to find their humanity and ups the ante with an even more elaborate gothic production design.

Toy Story 3 (2010) – 98%

Once Andy heads off to college, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and his other toys are accidentally given to a daycare center. While they learn to adjust to their new environment, they must contend with the malevolent Lotso who’s got his own sinister plans for them.

Toy Story 2 was a more than satisfactory ending, Toy Story 3 manages to expand on the themes and plots of its predecessors, giving us no shortage of laughter and sentimentality. The film’s ending is one of the most bittersweet of any movie, ever.

Before Midnight (2013) – 98%

The third entry in Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy follows Jesse and Celine as they struggle to maintain their rocky marriage. Jesse is trying to repair the relationship with his son Hank while Celine is at a crossroads with her career, and no matter what decision they make, it will profoundly impact their marriage.

While it may seem odd for a romantic drama to evolve into a series, Linklater’s Before trilogy is more than justified. Before Midnight is the perfect ending, giving us a resolution to the main characters’ relationship that feels natural, all the while exploring the complexities of love and commitment.

Goldfinger (1964) – 99%

This third installment in the long-running 007 series sees James Bond going up against the megalomaniacal tycoon Auric Goldfinger and his evil plan to wreck the world economy by irradiating Fort Knox’s gold reserves.

While the first two 007 films are beloved today, it was with Goldfinger that Bond really came into his own. The film is filled with classic scenes, like the laser-table escape, and gives us classic villains such as the henchman Oddjob. And there are also plenty of new gadgets introduced here that would become 007 staples.

Paddington 2 (2017) – 99%

Paddington – the adorable, talking, marmalade-loving bear – returns only to find himself in more trouble than he’s ever been in before. You see, he’s mistakenly accused of stealing a rare book and is sent to jail. However, his innate kindness and charming personality have a surprisingly positive effect on his inmates.

There’s not a single cynical thing about Paddington 2 – it’s pure sincerity, through and through. It’s heartwarming and humorous without ever being too sappy, and Hugh Grant makes a great addition to the cast as the conniving thief, Phoenix Buchanan.

Three Colors: Red (1994) – 100%

The third installment of the Three Colors trilogy tells the story of the young model Valentine who develops an unlikely bond with a judge whose dog she accidentally ran over. The judge has the bizarre habit of eavesdropping on his neighbors’ phone calls.

It’s an unusual plot, but the film thoughtfully explores the morality of the surprising relationships we develop with people and how they affect those around us. Its powerful performances, philosophical depth, and examination of justice and forgiveness make it the best in an already amazing trilogy.

Toy Story 2 (1999) – 100%

Woody is stolen by a toy collector and discovers his true origin as a prized collectible. While he misses his friends, he also learns that he can have a permanent family in a toy collection. Meanwhile, Buzz and the others have embarked on a mission to rescue their cowboy friend.

Toy Story was already an amazing film that didn’t need a sequel. That is, until Toy Story 2 came out. The film retains the emotional core of its predecessor while adding terrific new characters, most notably of which is the cowgirl Jessie. The animation is an improvement on the first film, and there are plenty of laughs and witty dialogue. Of note, Toy Story ALSO has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but has about half the amount of reviews as its sequel, leading to its place at the top of this list.