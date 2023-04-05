This Is the End Star Danny McBride Weighs in on Possible Sequel

This Is the End is one of the funniest movies released in the past decade and many are still holding out hope that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg can someday deliver a sequel. Count Danny McBride as one of those people, who took to a recent interview that he's betting the duo will come up with something before too long.

"I wouldn't underestimate what Seth and Evan could cook up," McBride said in a chat with Us Weekly. "I think that those guys are smart enough that if they wanted to crack a sequel on any of that stuff, I think they could cut something fun."

Who would all return for This Is the End?

When ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanagh spoke with This Is the End star Jay Baruchel in 2020, the actor revealed he's spoken with Goldberg on potential ideas for a sequel.

"The closest that I've heard, and this is a Seth and Evan question more than a me question, but the last time I heard was Evan saying something to the effect of, 'What I would like to see is you five or six dudes in a bunch of different settings,' so not sequels, but basically This Is the End in ancient Rome and then This Is the End in the American West and then all this whatever, but I don't know where it could possibly go," the actor told us at the time. "I know I'd be well up for it. But I guess we get kicked out of heaven or something. [No talks] beyond, 'It would be interesting to see you and Jonah hate each other in a different time period.'"

Baruchel helped Rogen come up with the initial concept, which the two initially shot as a short film.

"When we were like 19-20, [we were] just sitting there in his house in clouds of weed smoke talking about, 'Ah, man, this is what I want to do and this is what I want to be,'" the actor told Us Weekly at the time of the film's release. "What's really cool is that it kind of ended up playing out exactly how we both said it would. I was like, 'I just want to make weirdo movies up in Canada with a bunch of blood and guts.' And he was like, 'I want to make big American comedies.' And yeah, that's what happened. It's pretty cool. It's nice when a bulls—t, stoner conversation somehow manifests itself in reality."

This Is the End is now streaming on HBO Max.