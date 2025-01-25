This Stan Lee Cameo Is His Most Important in Marvel History

While he was alive, Stan Lee made numerous appearances in Marvel films, in and out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them, his frist first on-screen cameo was in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk TV movie, though it was uncredited, and he lent his voice before that to a few other adaptations of Marvel comics. From 1982 to 1983, he would lend his voice as the narrator for The Incredible Hulk TV series, filling the same role for the animated Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Stan would continue to lend his voice, as well as his likeness, to other animated adaptations of Marvel comics, but his most important one cameo appearance came in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

After the Peter Parker from Miles Morales’ universe is killed by Kingpin, a montage ensues remembering Spider-Man and showing the impact he had on New York, as well as Miles. Feeling responsible for this Spider-Man’s death, Miles believes it’s up to him to take on the mantle and finish what Peter started.

In the midst of this montage, Miles goes to a store to purchase a Spider-Man costume. The store, Stan’s Collectibles, is run by none other than a man who looks like Stan Lee, and he is voiced by the famous comic creator as well.

As Miles purchases the costume, Stan tells him how he will miss Spider-Man and that they were friends. This is in reference to how Stan Lee is the writer who co-created Spider-Man alongside artist Steve Ditko. Spider-Man is also, to this day, one of Marvel’s biggest characters, and the publisher would not have been the same without him. Stan Lee’s career would not have been the same without him.

Stan Lee’s Cameo Is More Than Just A Good Bye To Spider-Man

Aside from bidding a fond farewell to one of Stan Lee’s most impactful characters, he also gives Miles Morales a good piece of advice. When Miles asks if he can return the suit if it doesn’t fit, Stan Lee tells him, “It always fits, eventually,” which is one of the first pieces that sets up the main theme of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles doubts, at first, that he can fill Spider-Man’s shoes, but by the end of the movie, he knows anyone can wear the mask. Anyone can be a hero, they just need to take that leap of faith. Even when he doubts himself and thinks he is lesser than the other Spider-Men and Spider-Women, he eventually becomes the hero New York, the Multiverse, and the movie need.

Stan Lee telling Miles Morales the suit — being a hero — will eventually speaks to the thematic core of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It also sees one of the creators of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, pass the torch to the next Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

Stan Lee Has Has Other Meaningful Cameos That Go Beyond Easter Eggs

Stan Lee’s appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t the only meaningful cameo from the iconic comic creator. In Spider-Man 3 for example, Lee portrays a bystander who reassures Peter Parker that, “one person can make a difference.” Peter Parker is at a low point as Spider-Man in the scene and needs the extra reassurance, which he gets from none other than one of his creators.

Along with that, what Lee tells Spider-Man captures the heart of the character. Like in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Lee tells a future Spider-Man that anyone can be a hero and make a difference. Lee’s characters do not know who Spider-Man is in either case, but Spider-Man is proof to them that anyone can wear the mask and do the right thing.

Other Lee cameos have also gone beyond just an appearance. He’s portrayed himself a few times, for instance. In Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer, he tries to get into Sue Storm and Reed Richards’ wedding, telling security he is Stan Lee, but security does not believe him. Another time, in Captain Marvel, while Carol Danvers investigates train passengers, she sees Lee reading over his lines for his appearance in Mallrats.

Lee’s impact on pop culture is undeniable, and for decades he got to appear in the films inspired by the comics he and his colleagues worked on. Yes, there are plenty of cameos that are just for laughs, but others pay homage to the comics, while some thematically connect to the heroes depicted on screen.