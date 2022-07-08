Thor: Love and Thunder Reactions and Reviews Release Date Revealed

✖

Rumor has it that tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder will go on sale on Monday, and it won't be too long after that that the first reactions to the film will show up online. According to Fandango's Erik Davis, the first reactions to screenings of the film are embargoed on social media until June 23rd at 9:30 p.m. PT, which is almost immediately following its Hollywood premiere event. Full reviews for the film are embargoed until July 5th, three days before the movie opens in theaters. Davis also teased that he's already hearing amazing things from those who've gotten a glimpse at Marvel's fourth Thor movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, who now wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. That transformation is something that Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) will need some time to get used to.

IT’S OFFICIAL: The first reactions to #ThorLoveAndThunder will drop on June 23 at 9:30pmPT following the LA premiere. Full reviews drop July 5, and the film will play exclusively in movie theaters. Hearing AMAZING things… pic.twitter.com/J1HitNWfEz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2022

"It's been about eight years," director Taika Waititi previously told Empire Magazine. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor. I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

According to Marvel Studios' official film synopsis, "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi returns to direct the sequel. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum are producing. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.