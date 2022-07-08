How To Watch The Thor: Love & Thunder Premiere This Week

Marvel has revealed how fans can be around for Thor: Love and Thunder's big premiere this week. On Twitter, the company told people they could stream the red carpet event on Twich. Thor fans should hit Marvel's channel at 5:45 pm PT on June 23rd. There's a big co-stream going on and everyone can get in on the action. MCU movies have been getting this treatment lately, and the people sitting at home have been fans of the approach. So, this week, the entire MCU community can sit around and watch everything unfold in real-time. Check out their tweet down below for the full details and the link.

Talking to Wired, Hemsworth actually pondered if Love and Thunder would be his last Thor movie. Of course, these comments led to a firestorm on social media.

Attention, @Twitch streamers! We're bringing the ❤️ (+⚡) June 23rd at 5:45PM PT for the Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder red carpet premiere and we want YOU to co-stream with us. Here's how: https://t.co/pCZCtvAcJZ pic.twitter.com/OLdTnWowkf — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 20, 2022

"Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know," Hemsworth explained. "It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. I was, in Taika's words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space."

"I love playing Thor – played it for many many years and would continue to do so if people wanted me to," Hemsworth added. "The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing it each time and not having it be predictable for an audience and having it be soemthing they've seen before... And that is a challenge but part of the fun."

Marvel Studios dropped a synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Will you be watching the premiere? Let us know down in the comments!