Thunderbolts Concept Art Reveals Comics-Accurate Sentry (Now We’re Disappointed)

The Sentry made his grand MCU debut in Thunderbolts, and Lewis Pullman’s turn as the Marvel powerhouse was mostly well-received. There were a few criticisms of the costume, as there are with any translations from comics to the big screen, and now fans have received a look at a more comics-accurate costume from artist John Staub. The artwork was posted by Constantine Sekeris, who was a part of the Marvel Studios Vis Dev team during the development of Thunderbolts, and as you can see in the post below, it looks a bit more comics-accurate than the final suit that appeared in the movie.

This version of the suit was part of early exploration of the Sentry costume, and it will appear in the Thunderbolts art book when it is released. On Instagram Sekeris wrote, “Hello, Family and friends ….posting very early exploration of Sentry which final design was done by the great @johnstaubart from Thunderbolts/New Avengers film when I was working at Marvel Studios Vis Dev ….This project was lead by @andyparkart who was very kind to bring me on his already very talented team of artists from @ryan_meinerding_art @wes_butt @johnstaubart @rodneyimages @jsmarantz @jwsze @jiheleeart ………this character wasn’t easy to concept on for many reason but had a great time exploring options for Andy and the production….take a look at the art book of Thunderbolts when it’s out and u can see all the amazing design work done from everyone involved….more to come …humbly thank u……#marvel #thunderbolts #newavengers #conceptart #sentry #characterdesign #zbrush #keyshot #photoshop”

There are a number of changes between this costume and the final costume, but the two biggest changes are the S symbol on the belt and the longer hair. The lines on the suit have more of a comic style as well, and the collar is also closer to the comics version, with both looking like they were inspired by the New Avengers run that brought the character back into the fold. Personally, I love this Sentry symbol and think it works better than the one seen in the final design.

Granted, this is all subjective, but it’s actually important to point out that the final approved costume design was not too far from this. If you look at the final design post from Staub, the gold of the suit really stands out and pops, and even the more MCU-style lines and accents look great. Again, the belt stands out as my least favorite element, especially the S logo, but the biggest difference is the actual color of the suit.

If you look at the costume in the film, the subtlety in the color shades is completely different, and even the darkest parts of the suits don’t look gold. They are more of a yellowish color, and that only increases towards the middle of the suit, which looks even less like gold. In this final design, this looks gold across the board, even if the tone slightly changes in different parts of the suit, but that subtlety seems to have been lost a bit in translation to the big screen.

Both suits are great, but the ultimate suit for me would be taking the final design suit and adding the belt and Sentry symbol from the earlier version, as well as the longer hair. That takes this costume to an even higher tier, so perhaps we’ll see something closer to that when Sentry returns down the line.

Which costume do you prefer, and what did you think of Sentry in Thunderbolts? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!