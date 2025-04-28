First Official Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo Teases Day One For Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is ready to steal the show in the first set photo from Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios has assembled quite a cast for the next Avengers flick, even hosting an over five-hour-long livestream to announce the official cast. Of course, as the title indicates, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will have a large part to play as he takes on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. With production underway for a few weeks now, the directors behind Avengers: Doomsday are letting fans know that we’ve now hit Day One for Victor Von Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared an Instagram post featuring a casting chair with the words “Victor Von Doom” on it. The Russo Brothers captioned the post, “Day one…,” which theoretically should mean that it’s the first day that cameras are rolling on Avengers: Doomsday. It’s a simple photo, but one that will surely send fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a tizzy. If we’re lucky, we may even see more photos come out from the prolific filmmakers in the days ahead. You can check out the post and photo below.

A few days ago, one actor confirmed they were heading to the Avengers: Doomsday set. Captain America star Anthony Mackie shared a photo on his Instagram Story while sitting inside an airplane with the simple caption, “And so it begins…” The photo had red graphics attached to it, and Mackie was sporting a Powerpuff Girls t-shirt, but there was no mistaking where Mackie was heading and what production he was alluding to. Fans got a kick out of seeing the Cartoon Network stars on Mackie’s shirt, especially since footage recently leaked of the live-action The Powerpuff Girls show that The CW was developing in 2021. It was set to star Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault.

Mackie also reassured fans that Avengers: Doomsday will recapture the “old Marvel feeling,” referencing the string of less-than-stellar reviews and box office performances for recent Marvel offerings, which so happens to include Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World.

“Yeah, man, we’re kicking on down the road, so everybody’s getting excited and we’re getting the band back together,” Mackie told IGN. “We’re supposed to go out this week and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited.” He directly linked his optimism to the creative team involved, stating, “I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be.” Mackie concluded with a comment aimed squarely at audience expectations: “It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

Next up for the MCU is Thunderbolts*. We know that the majority of the cast is returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has teased how one of the film’s cast members may factor into Doctor Doom’s plans in Avengers: Doomsday. “There might be some stones, or pebbles [smiles]. I don’t know how you want to rate your rocks,” Schreier said. “Look, you know the character that we’re talking about, and you know that there’s a level of power involved there that could have an impact going forward. I’m not making Doomsday so I’m not privy to that.”

Concept art for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online weeks ago, though Marvel Studios has denied that the art was for the movie. Fans got a look at what Doctor Doom’s armor may look like, along with who could potentially be featured in the flick, such as the Young Avengers, Fantastic Four, and a variant of T’Challa’s Black Panther.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.