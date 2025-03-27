Is Bucky Barnes Getting a New Codename in Marvel’s Thunderbolts*?

Bucky Barnes has gone by many names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will Thunderbolts* see him adopt another codename? Sebastian Stan’s character has endured a long windy road to redemption, from fighting alongside his best friend Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger to returning as a Hydra-controlled asset in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But thanks to some help from the Wakandans and rehabilitation, Bucky recaptured his heroic spirit. The next phase of Bucky’s continued growth comes in Thunderbolts*, where he is one of its leading stars. After some recent developments in the comics, we wonder if another part of Bucky’s story in Thunderbolts* involves dropping the “Winter Soldier” for something more “revolutionary.”

Fans are aware that Bucky Barnes has gone by two different names in the MCU: Winter Soldier and White Wolf. Winter Soldier was Bucky’s codename when he was a sleeper agent brainwashed by Hydra. The evil organization would wake Bucky up from his slumber to execute assassinations that spanned decades. White Wolf is the name Wakanda gifted to Bucky after he successfully broke free from Hydra’s influence. “White Wolf” has only been used sparingly, with Marvel Studios even using the Winter Soldier name in the title of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As Bucky moves farther and farther away from his “Winter Soldier” days, the moniker has fallen by the wayside in favor of referring to Bucky by his first name. But every hero needs a codename, so what if Thunderbolts* takes inspiration from recent comics to start calling Bucky “The Revolution”?

Bucky Barnes graduates from Winter Soldier to The Revolution

image credit: marvel comics

Back in 2022, Marvel started publishing two Captain America ongoing series. One starred Steve Rogers, with the second featuring Sam Wilson. The Steve Rogers-centered Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero introduced a shadow organization called the Outer Circle. The group had been secretly orchestrating events throughout Steve and Bucky’s lives, and Bucky made it his new mission to shut them down. This involved Bucky killing one of the Outer Circle members — the Revolution.

Revolution offered Bucky Barnes a choice: kill him and take his place in the Century Game, or continue to be the Outer Circle’s pawn. Naturally, Winter Soldier struck down The Revolution, even shooting through Steve Rogers in the process. Bucky believed the only way to defeat the Outer Circle was by joining them and playing their game, bringing him into conflict with Captain America. Part of Bucky’s transition from Winter Soldier to Revolution involved getting a new costume.

Steve and Bucky eventually worked together to take the Outer Circle down. However, Bucky has kept the Revolution moniker ever since, even forming a new team of Thunderbolts to take out the Marvel Universe’s most dangerous villains like Red Skull. Another volume of Thunderbolts has also launched as part of Marvel’s One World Under Doom publishing event.

Thunderbolts* is the perfect movie to introduce Bucky’s new codename

image credit: marvel studios

Promotional videos for Thunderbolts* has referred to Sebastian Stan’s character as “Bucky Barnes” — no Winter Soldier or White Wolf to be found. Although it’s worth pointing out that a few of the Thunderbolts don’t have codenames. The Super Bowl Big Game trailer for Thunderbolts* uses the real names of Yelena Belova, John Walker, and Bucky, with Red Guardian, Ghost, and Taskmaster getting the codename treatment.

So will Thunderbolts* introduce a new codename for Bucky Barnes? It’s hard to say. A lot of times, there is symmetry between the MCU and comics, such as Sam Wilson no longer being Falcon and becoming a full-time Captain America. Plus, Bucky is leading the Thunderbolts in the comics and is one of the movie’s featured characters. There would have to be a really good origin story for where the “Revolution” name would come from in the MCU, but they’ve had to work with less.

But look on the bright side… at least we know the majority of the Thunderbolts* cast survives to join the expansive cast of Avengers: Doomsday.