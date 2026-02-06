One of the Best Horror Movies of 2024 Is Now on Peacock

A strong argument could be made that 2024 was one of the best years for horror so far in the 21st century. The year saw the release of movies like The Substance, I Saw the TV Glow, and Nosferatu, which generated big box office wins, plenty of buzz, and much critical acclaim. As 2026 promises to be another standout year for the genre, one of the best horror movies of 2024 just started exclusively streaming on Peacock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director James Watkins’s remake of the 2022 Danish-Dutch movie Speak No Evil made the NBCUniversal streamer its exclusive streaming home on February 6th. The psychological horror thriller centers around an American family’s idyllic weekend getaway at a charming British couple’s remote country estate that quickly descends into a psychological nightmare. The movie made its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock back in December 2024 but was pulled from the platform and moved to Prime Video. Given the constantly shifting nature of streaming catalogs, it’s unclear how long Speak No Evil’s current Peacock stint will last, so you’ll want to make sure you fit in a watch sooner rather than later.

Speak No Evil Is an Uncomfortable, Slow-Burn Psychological Thriller

Play video

Speak No Evil is the type of movie that will make your skin crawl with unbearable tension and anxiety. Led by James McAvoy, the movie trades jump scares for a slow-burn relentless dread with a story that essentially weaponizes social politeness and etiquette as a family’s seemingly idyllic weekend getaway slowly becomes more and more terrifying as their hosts’ behavior becomes increasingly strange and menacing. Things are made even more tense, and perfectly frustrating for the viewer, by the guests’ inability to say “no.” Time and time again, the main characters choose to ignore their own instincts that are screaming at them that something is wrong simply so they don’t offend their hosts.

When comparing it to the original, the 2024 film is generally seen as a solid, if not superior, remake. While both films hold “Certified Fresh” critic scores of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2024 movie improved on the original’s 59% audience score when it delivered an 83% rating. The Speak No Evil remake took an action-packed, high-stakes fight-for-survival approach to the story, and its major change to the ending was generally seen as pretty satisfying by critics and viewers alike. In addition to its successfully tense atmosphere, viewers also gave plenty of praise for McAvoy’s performance as the menacing yet charming Paddy, which is certainly a highlight and major draw for the film.

What’s New on Peacock?

We’re only about a week into February, but Peacock has already given subscribers dozens of great streaming options. Prior to Speak No Evil’s arrival, the platform added other must-watch titles like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The ‘Burbs (1989), Man On Fire, Selma, both Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!