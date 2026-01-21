Time Is Running out to Stream One of the Best Sci-Fi Sequels of the 2020s to Date

It’s a rare thing for a reboot or revival to be as good as or better than the original, but if there is one genre that seems to excel at such reinvention, it’s sci-fi. Dune, The Thing, The Invisible Man, and The Fly are all examples of new versions of older films surpassing the original and bringing something the new to the table. But what’s more rare is when a reboot or revival not only surpasses the original, but elevates an entire franchise, which is what happened with the Planet of the Apes reboot series. Each installment of the revival franchise has been impressive, but unfortunately for HBO Max subscribers, they’re about to lose another film in the series.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is departing HBO Max on January 31st. This comes just over a month after the removal of Rise of the Planet of the Apes and around two months after the removal of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Fortunately, fans still have a little over a week to stream the film, but time is of the essence and now is a great time to rewatch — or check it out for the first time.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Is Outstanding Entry in the Apes Franchise (And We’re Still Waiting For a Sequel)

Released in 2024, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth and, as of the time of this article’s writing, most recent film in the Planet of the Apes reboot series. The film serves as a standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes and takes place many generations after the events of that film. It follows young chimpanzee hunter Noa (Owen Teague) who heads out on a journey alongside a human woman, Mae (Freya Allan) that may determine the fate of both apes and humans.

While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is perhaps not quite as good as the previous films in the series, it is still a very solid entry. The jump forward in time by 300 years expands the story in interesting ways that are thought-provoking and deeply interesting. The film also boast some incredible visual effects that lends to a rich sense of realism, particularly when it comes to the primates. The film’s performances are also strong, with quality action throughout making it a fulfilling watch. The film’s story also sets itself up to continue forward in this new time setting. Director Wes Ball previously confirmed that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is meant to be the first film in a new Planet of the Apes trilogy and in 2024, it was confirmed that a new film — presumably a sequel to Kingdom — is in development for 2027.

As for Kingdom’s current situation with leaving HBO Max, there is a silver lining for fans. It’s currently unclear where Kingdom will next stream, but the first two films in the reboot franchise — Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes — are all currently streaming on Hulu.

