7 Best Sci-Fi Movies You Didn’t Know Were Streaming on Netflix (Jan ‘26)

As one of the world’s most popular streaming platforms, Netflix hosts a wealth of entertainment that is readily available to its audience. Having pioneered how society consumes its media in recent years, Netflix’s success has been built upon its ability to offer a near-endless stream of movies and TV shows across a variety of genres. It seems to excel in specific areas, though, with many of Netflix’s sci-fi movies striking a particularly noteworthy chord with its viewers around the world. The speculative stories of the science fiction genre are often massively engaging, and Netflix offers the opportunity to be entertained by them in pretty much any setting imaginable.

Some of the best sci-fi movies in the history of the genre are currently streaming on Netflix. It’s worth noting that, for the purposes of this list, we’re talking about movies available on Netflix in the US during the early stages of 2026. There are many sci-fi gems currently on the platform, many of which may have escaped your notice or arrived on Netflix under the radar.

7) The Island (2005)

2005’s The Island is an example of a 2000s sci-fi movie that predicted our future, albeit not in particularly exceptional fashion. The sci-fi movie follows two residents of an isolated compound who learn that they are clones created for organ harvesting, then set about escaping their utopian prison. With Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson leading its impressive cast, The Island is an enjoyable action sci-fi adventure that is currently available to stream on Netflix.

6) Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

For many, 1995’s Johnny Mnemonic is just a forgotten 1990s sci-fi movie that lives in the shadow of Keanu Reeves’ more popular outing in the genre from 1999, The Matrix. The former certainly has its shortcomings, but its innovative cyberpunk charm more than makes up for its failings, leading to a memorable sci-fi experience. It’s something of a cult classic, leading the movie to elude many. This means that general audiences may not be aware that Johnny Mnemonic is currently available to stream on Netflix in the US.

5) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

The Transformers movie franchise may seem to be past its best days, but it continues to find moderate success with each new release. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was labelled as one of the franchise’s middling entries after its release, which is perhaps why its addition to Netflix’s catalog didn’t receive much fanfare. While the majority of other Transformers movies are streaming elsewhere, Rise of the Beasts is currently available to watch on Netflix.

4) Power Rangers (2017)

Another franchise whose best days seem to be in its past, Power Rangers almost earned a major resurgence in 2017. The release of a live-action movie reboot of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was an exciting prospect, but one that fizzled out quickly when sequel plans were scrapped. Still, the movie itself — the simply titled Power Rangers — which stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, and Bryan Cranston, is available to stream in all its sci-fi glory on Netflix this January.

3) Elysium (2013)

Neill Blomkamp’s Elysium was released in 2013, earning positive reviews but still drawing unfavorable comparisons to Blomkamp’s acclaimed directorial debut. Starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster alongside an incredibly talented supporting cast, Elysium‘s dystopian sci-fi action examines a number of political and sociological themes that help it hit hard. Despite its quality, Elysium is easy miss amongst Netflix’s massive catalog of movies, though it is currently available to stream on the platform.

2) Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade has thoroughly earned its status as an underrated cyberpunk movie that most people seem to have forgotten about, even just a few years after its release. Leigh Whannell’s sci-fi movie makes use of both action and horror tropes, following a technophobe who is unwittingly implanted with a high-tech chip after being paralyzed. A combination of a Black Mirror-esque cautionary tale with a brutal revenge film, Upgrade is an outstanding sci-fi movie that can currently be found on Netflix.

1) District 9 (2009)

Perhaps the most exciting sci-fi movie coming to Netflix this January is District 9, Neill Blomkamp’s beloved feature debut that has become one of the best-loved sci-fi stories of the 21st century. Its mockumentary story explores themes of xenophobia and social segregation, making it a memorably hard-hitting piece of science fiction cinema. It’s an exceptional movie with a great deal of rewatch value, making it one of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix this month.

