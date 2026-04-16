Time is Running Out to Stream Seth Rogen’s Animated Superhero Blockbuster on Netflix

While most people think of Marvel and DC’s live-action offerings when they think of superhero blockbusters, the truth is that there is more than the MCU and DC Universe out there to enjoy on the big screen. Animated movies are also a huge part of the superhero landscape as are movies that shift a bit away from capes and cowls to different kinds of street level heroes and now, time is running out to stream one of the best ones before it leaves Netflix.

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Departing Netflix on Friday, April 17th is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The film, which features the voice of Seth Rogen who also co-wrote and co-produced the film, originally opened in theaters in 2023. The film also stars the voice talent of Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and Paul Rudd. The film, which follows the Turtles on a mission to seek acceptance by the human world while facing down a criminal mutant gang, was a huge hit with critics and at the box office.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Reboots the Iconic Franchise (And a Sequel is Coming)

The popularity of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is something that shouldn’t be understated. The characters were first created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman for Mirage Studios in 1984 and have been pretty beloved ever since. However, Mutant Mayhem offered up a fresh take on the beloved heroes in a half shell, updating them for contemporary audiences while also keeping true to the core of the characters and their overall world that people love. And it’s an approach that really worked. The film boasts an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it brought in $180.5 million at the box office on a budget of $70 million.

People were so keen on Mutant Mayhem that before the film was even released, a sequel had been greenlit. That sequel is expected to see Shredder as its main antagonist (he was teased at the end of Mutant Mayhem) and will see much of the same cast and others involved return. The sequel was originally anticipated to hit theaters in fall of 2026, but that date has since been changed to August 13, 2027. Even with the delay for that sequel, fans are still loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — they just don’t have too much time left to stream it before it leaves Netflix in a few days.

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