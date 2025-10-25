Time Is Running Out To Watch One of The Best Sci-Fi Thrillers Of All Time For Free

The phrase “one of the best sci-fi thrillers of all time” should not be thrown around lightly—and we take that seriously. But a little over a decade ago, a true modern great was released that is painfully relevant today: it’s suspenseful, eerie, and feels all too much like a path that certain members of society are on. The notion that the events within, on both a more macro and micro scale, are a possibility in the not-too-distant future adds to the tension that permeates the majority of the scenes, as well as the incredulous nature of our protagonist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re obviously talking about Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, a film about a young programmer who wins the opportunity to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid AI. As the experiment, which takes place in eccentric billionaire Nathan Bateman’s home, it becomes clear that not all is as it seems. Both claustrophobic and wide-open, Ex Machina is one of those rare movies that answers the questions it asks. It’s intimate, it’s freaky, it’s incredibly refreshing.

Why Ex Machina Works So Well

It’s one of those films that both gets better with each rewatch, but is somehow at its best when you know very little going in. And it’s smart, something that feels lacking in the current film landscape. The performances from Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sonoya Mizuna are nothing short of fantastic, each bringing to life their characters, both living and artificial. The cinematography is incredible, and the film feels like it’s more art than science at certain moments—no easy feat for a sci-fi movie. “Ex Machina has much more good than bad and much more surprise than contrivance when it comes to traversing the mine field that can be the science fiction topic of artificial intelligence, especially with a potentially damning title like that,” said one reviewer.

It is more dialogue-heavy and relies much less on action than typical sci-fi films, so if that’s not your thing, Ex Machina might not be for you. But it masterfully uses only a handful of characters to tell an entire story that’s engaging and intense from start to finish. The twists, turns, and subversion of expectations feel earned as opposed to hollow, which, for a directorial debut, is nothing short of a feat.

For now, Ex Machina is streaming on Tubi, but it’s leaving soon (when, exactly, the streamer doesn’t say). Starting in December, it will be available on Plex, but before that, you’ll have to pay to rent it.

Did you enjoy Ex Machina? Tell us below before you head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.