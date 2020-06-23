Watch Jon Heder and Others Discuss Napoleon Dynamite in This Exclusive Clip From Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Today sees the release of Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time's third and final installment, a look at "comedy and camp." In an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com, you can see Jon Heder and other members of the Napoleon Dynamite cast talking about the film's enduring appeal, and what helped make it a cult classic. In spite of an aesthetic that, at the time, felt retro and seemed to usher in an era of films bathed in nostalgia for the '80s and '90s, Heder makes the case that one of the things that keeps Napoleon Dynamite relevant is the fact that it feels timeless.

He says that its lack of reliance on pop culture references makes it a movie that speaks to more than just the moment it was released. And that's hard to argue fully against, given the success it has continued to have more than 15 years after its initial release.

"The film became a piece of pop culture because it was its own thing," Heder says. "It didn't reference. It was one of those films, and I think what helps it live on through different generations is that there's a timelessness to it."

Time Warp, with hosts like John Waters and Joe Dante and contributors like Kevin Smith, John Cleese, and the late Fred Willard, has tackled everything from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Big Lebowski to Night of the Living Dead and Blade Runner. Now it's time for some laughs, with an episode that features Gina Gershon, John Cleese, Ron Livingston, Jim Gaffigan, Fred Willard, Jon Heder, David Cross, Mary Woronov, Michael McKean, Kevin Smith, Amy Heckerling, Mike Judge, Peter Farrelly and John Cameron Mitchell, with films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Office Space, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and Showgirls.

You can see the clip above and the official synopsis for the episode below.

VOLUME 3: COMEDY AND CAMP

ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL: June 23, 2020

HOSTS: Joe Dante, John Waters, Ileana Douglas and Kevin Pollak

CAST: Gina Gershon, John Cleese, Ron Livingston, Jim Gaffigan, Fred Willard, Jon Heder, David Cross, Mary Woronov, Michael McKean, Kevin Smith, Amy Heckerling, Mike Judge, Peter Farrelly, John Cameron Mitchell

SYNOPSIS: The final volume of Time Warp digs deep into what makes us laugh over and over again as we reveal the greatest cult comedies and campy classics of all-time. From “Fast Time at Ridgemont High” and “Office Space” to “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and “Showgirls.”

RUN TIME: 128 minutes

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.