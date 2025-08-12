One of the Most Iconic ’90s Movies Is Streaming Totally Free Right Now

Nearly three decades after its record-setting box office run, one of the biggest movies of the ‘90s is streaming for free. The decade was one of the most influential periods in Hollywood and was defined by films like Pulp Fiction, Schindler’s List, and The Shawshank Redemption. In the streaming era, many of those cult classics are easier than ever to watch, including one of the best movies from the ‘90s from director James Cameron. The prolific filmmaker made his directorial debut in 1982 with the movie Piranha II: The Spawning, and has gone on to release blockbuster film after blockbuster film, his filmography including titles like Avatar, The Terminator, Aliens, and The Abyss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cameron’s movies are spread across streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, but one of his highest-grossing films ever is currently streaming for free. That movie is Titanic, the 1997 romantic disaster film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers on the Titanic’s ill-fated maiden voyage in April 1912. The blockbuster, arguably one of the best movies from the ‘90s, is available to stream for free with ads on YouTube.

Play video

The film’s logline reads, “Leonardo DiCaprio and Oscar-nominatee Kate Winslet light up the screen as Jack and Rose, the young lovers who find one another on the maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” R.M.S. Titanic. But when the doomed luxury liner collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, their passionate love affair becomes a thrilling race for survival. From acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron comes a tale of forbidden love and courage in the face of disaster that triumphs as a true cinematic masterpiece.”

With a $200 million production budget, Titanic was the most expensive film ever made at the time of its release in 1997, but those high costs were just a drop in the bucket in comparison to the success of the movie. Titanic became the first movie in history to gross $1 billion worldwide, a milestone it reached in just 74 days. Its gross total has since risen to more than $2.2 billion worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film ever. It falls behind two of Cameron’s other titles, Avatar: The Way of Water’s 2.3 billion box office haul at No. 3 and Avatar’s No. 1 box office gross of $2.9 billion, as well as Avengers: Endgame’s nearly $2.8 billion earnings at No. 2. The movie was also met with critical acclaim and won 11 Academy Awards.

Many years have passed since Titanic’s release, but the 1997 film remains a cinematic masterpiece. From its devastating beautiful romance rooted in a real-life tragedy and outstanding performances the film’s leads to its boundary-pushing special effects and iconic music, including Celine Dion’s haunting “My Heart Will Go On,” Titanic cemented itself into the pop culture zeitgeist.

In addition to DiCaprio and Winslet, Titanic also stars Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber, and Bill Paxton. The movie is now streaming on YouTube free with ads here. The film is also available to stream on Paramount+ with a paid subscription.