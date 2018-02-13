Own a Wearable Replica of Casey Jones’ Mask From the 1990 TMNT Movie

Old school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can now perfect their Casey Jones cosplay with this official mask replica from NECA! It’s even fairly inexpensive at only $29.99. You can pre-order it here with shipment slated for sometime later this month. The official description reads:

Cowabunga Turtles fans! Own a full-size, movie-accurate, wearable replica of Casey Jones’ mask from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles were transformed into New York City’s greatest crime-fighting quartet. Of course even the best team knows the value of a worthy ally, like former hockey player (and all-around sports enthusiast) Casey Jones. This hand-painted and exceptionally detailed reproduction of his mask was created from careful study and examination of the movie prop. It features adjustable straps that allow you to wear it, hang on the wall or display on a mannequin head (not included). Made of heavy-duty ABS plastic.

In other 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie product news, NECA is also releasing the Raphael in Disguise 1:4 scale figure this month for $99.99. You can pre-order it here with free shipping. Check out the full list of features and official product description below:

• Turtle in disguise.

• Huge 16 1/2-inch action figure of Raphael!

• From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

• Includes a baseball bat, pizza slice, sai, and interchangeable hands!

“A Jose Canseco bat? Tell me you didn’t pay money for this.” From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Raphael is in the disguise he uses to pass through the city unnoticed. He wears a fabric trench coat and sculpted hat and backpack, all of which are removable! Raph stands 16 1/2-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, including double elbow joints, to fully showcase his mastery of the martial arts. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Raphael in Disguise 1:4 Scale Action Figure is highly detailed and entirely accurate to the movie, and it comes with baseball bat, pizza slice, and sai accessories, as well as interchangeable hands. Cowabunga!

