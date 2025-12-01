Today Is An Incredible Day For James Bond Fans

James Bond fans seemed surprised when Prime Video removed all the Bond movies from its streaming service at the end of November. Amazon had licensed the rights to James Bond movies and will make the next film in the series, yet they chose to remove all the previous 25 movies from its streaming service. This includes the early Sean Connery movies like Dr. No and Goldfinger, all the way up through the Daniel Craig releases, starting with Casino Royale and ending with No Time to Die. However, while this seemed disappointing to Prime Video subscribers, it ended up delivering an incredible gift to all James Bond fans this December.

Starting on December 1, all 25 James Bond movies are now available to stream for free on Pluto TV. This is a streaming service that is free of charge, with the only downfall being that there are commercials playing before and during the movies. However, it is these ads that make the service free. For anyone who doesn’t mind the commercial interruptions, it is a good time to watch the James Bond movies while they are not locked behind a pay-to-watch streaming service like Prime Video and Netflix.

Fans Can Watch Every James Bond Movie By Christmas

Image Courtesy of Sony

The timing here is perfect, too. There are 25 total canon James Bond movies in the catalogue. If a person starts watching the Bond movies now on Pluto TV, they can watch all 25 movies, with the final explosive one on Christmas Day. The only Bond movie not included on Pluto TV is Never Say Never Again, but that isn’t canon and is not part of the main James Bond movie line.

The James Bond franchise began way back in 1962 with Sean Connery starring as Agent 007. He appeared in the first five movies of the franchise and returned for the seventh as well. In between, George Lazenby took over the role for one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. When Connery left for good, Sir Roger Moore took over for seven movies, taking the franchise in a more over-the-top direction. Timothy Dalton offered a gritty James Bond for two movies before Pierce Brosnan took over for four movies.

Since 2006, Daniel Craig has been James Bond, starting with Casino Royale and then ending with No Time to Die. Craig’s Bond run was the first time in franchise history that a running storyline played throughout the movies, as all previous Bond movies were standalone efforts. Now that Amazon has the rights to James Bond, the studio is looking for the next actor to step into his shoes.

What Else is on Pluto TV?

Image Courtesy of Sony

On top of all the James Bond movies hitting Pluto TV this month, there are several other major movies there that people can watch on demand. For comedy fans, all three Rush Hour movies are on Pluto TV for December only, as are the three Austin Powers movies, which are brilliant spoofs of James Bond films themselves. There are also plenty of new additions in December 2005, including Back to the Future, World War Z, Patriot Games, the Mummy franchise movies, and Saving Private Ryan. It is all free to watch, with commercial interruptions.

