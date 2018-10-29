‘Spawn’: Todd McFarlane Open To Selling Movie To Netflix

Although production on Todd McFarlane‘s Spawn reboot doesn’t begin for another eight months, the writer, producer, and new director is already focusing on the future. While getting ready for Spawn production to ramp up, McFarlane sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the future of his creator-owned characters.

When it comes to Al Simmons and his supporting cast of characters, McFarlane says his creation might have a future home at Netflix — or any other streaming service, for that matter.

“Yes to all of the above,” McFarlane confirmed when asked if he’d ever sell a Spawn property to a streaming service. “I think the world’s changing in front of our very eyes in how we’re going to consume not only entertainment, but even movies.”

“There might be a day when you hit a button and Star Wars is on your computer and you won’t have to go to the theatre.”

At the end of the day, McFarlane simply wants fans of his characters to consume the movies and shows he makes, regardless of the means in which they consume the entertainment.

“I want human beings to see it,” McFarlane reflected. “Whatever that device is, whatever that delivery mechanism is, I’m not going to get married to a distribution model that may not be as relevant or as efficient because that’s how you used to do it. I’ll talk to all of them.”

During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, McFarlane revealed that Spawn won’t necessarily look like Michael Jai White’s interpretation of the character from the 1997 movie.

“Does Spawn have a dark mask and his body dark and then does he have a cape in the comic books? Yes, yes, yes. Will he have all of that in the movie? Yes, yes, yes,” McFarlane told us. “So it’s not like I’m going to give him wings instead of a cape and I’m not going to give him no mask instead of a mask. There’s no going to be any of that. It just won’t be exactly what a hardcore fan is used to.

“But I’m hoping that people who just go and are familiar with Spawn will say, ‘Yeah, it’s in the box.’ And people who know nothing about Spawn will go, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And I have to design for film goers not for comic book fans because the film goers are going to be bigger than the pool of the comic book fans.”

Spawn will feature Jamie Foxx as the film’s titular character with Avengers star Jeremy Renner set to play the fan-favorite detective Twitch.