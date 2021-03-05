Tom & Jerry Live-Action Movie Releases Chloe Grace Moretz First Look

✖

After suffering a release delay, the first trailer for the Warner Bros. upcoming Tom and Jerry live-action movie is on the way. Before the trailer drops, People Magazine has the first look at Chloë Grace Moretz in the film. She plays Kayla, who works at a hotel where she meets Tom and Jerry. "I loved that she was a lot like Jerry," Moretz said of her character. "She was a girl who gunned for what she wanted to achieve but realizes that time and honesty is what will prevail in the end." You can see her facing off with her animated co-stars below. She also says that Kayla is "a total goofball which isn’t unlike myself," and that the comedy film allowed her to "lean into who I am in real life."

Moretz plays Kayla alongside Michael Peña as Terrance. Here's the official information for the film, from Warner Bros.: "One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz.

A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, a Tim Story Film, Tom & Jerry will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures."

Are you excited about the Tom and Jerry movie? Let us know in the comments. Tom & Jerry opens on March 5th.