Tom & Jerry Trailer Release Announced

After suffering a release delay, the first trailer for the Warner Bros. upcoming Tom and Jerry live-action movie is on the way. Various outlets in the United Kingdom have confirmed that the new trailer will be released tomorrow, November 17th. The film is a live-action/animation hybrid from Tim Story starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla and Michael Peña as Terrance. Here's the official information for the film, from Warner Bros.: "One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

"Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz.

A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, a Tim Story Film, Tom & Jerry will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures."

Tom & Jerry have been spotted in a chase around the world and just stopped down in London. Follow along to see where they travel to next and watch the new trailer for #TomAndJerryMovie tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/GBSwreRp4K — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) November 16, 2020

In February, Peña said of the film, "Oh, man, that was so cool. Sometimes, you show up on these movies, and the actor is still trying to find it. I don't know if they’re not prepared or whatever, but it happens every so often. But, Chloe Moretz was so on the money… She knew the script, and she was just awesome to go back and forth with. And Tim Story is just a stud. There are some directors who are good indie directors or good dramatic directors, but he’s a big movie director. He’s meant to be doing big movies. It didn’t seem like work when we were on set with the guy. He just wants fun, and fun is what we gave him. You always want to perform for your director, because he’s your first audience, and he was really easy to perform for. There’s a certain freedom that you want, especially for that kind of family movie. And sometimes, you don’t want that freedom. You want there to be a little bit of an edge and a little bit of tension. You can definitely sense that on some films."

Tom & Jerry opens March 5th.