Live-Action Tom and Jerry Adds Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, and More to Cast

The live-action Tom and Jerry movie has found its newest recruits. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Warner Bros. Animation Group film has added Ken Jeong (Community), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Jordan Bolger (The 100), and Pallavi Sharda (Lion).

Jeong, whose filmography also includes the Hangover franchise and Crazy Rich Asians, will be playing a character named Jackie. Delaney, who had a scene-stealing role as Peter in Deadpool 2, will be playing a character named DuBros. Bolger, who previously appeared in In the Dark and Peaky Blinders, will be playing Cameron, while Pulse and Beecham House alum Sharda will be playing Preeta.

Tom and Jerry will star Chloe Grace Moretz as Kayla, an employee at the Park Hotel. The film will see Kayla recruiting Tom, a broke alley cat, to stop rambunctious mouse Jerry from staying at the Park Hotel. The film will also star Michael Pena as Terrance, Kayla’s boss and Colin Jost in a currently-unknown role.

Details about a new Tom & Jerry film have been trickling out in recent months, after concept art emerged imagining Jennifer Lawrence as Kayla, alongside the titular mouse and cat. The project will be directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Ride Along), with a script written by Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, and Kevin Costello.

This will mark a new kind of film venture for Tom and Jerry, after Tom and Jerry: The Movie premiered in 1992. Since then, the franchise has gotten thirteen direct-to-video movies, as well as a slew of television adaptations.

The Tom and Jerry movie will arrive on April 16, 2021.