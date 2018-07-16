Tom Cruise Celebrates ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ World Premiere With Eiffel Tower Shot

Tom Cruise suited up for the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The 56-year-old star shared a photo from the premiere in Paris, France looking very bit like Ethan Hunt on social media Sunday.

Thank you, Paris! What an amazing time at the World Premiere of #MissionImpossible Fallout. pic.twitter.com/MfdNSOUWYX — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 15, 2018

In the black and white photo, Cruise dons a dapper suit and his trademark aviator sunglasses while waving at fans as he walks in front of reporters and photographers, with the Eiffel Tower standing tall in the background.

“Thank you, Paris! What an amazing time at the World Premiere of #MissionImpossible Fallout,” Cruise captioned the photo on Twitter and Instagram.

The sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise still has more than a week until its United States premiere on July 27, but the post revved up fans for what has been said will break its own box office record.

Based on lower-end estimates, Variety reports that Mission: Impossible – Fallout will make at least $48 million at its debut, although the film is aiming for a $65 million premiere. Its predecessor, 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, debuted with a $55.5 million opening weekend, and went on to earn over $680 million globally.

To put things in perspective, the highest opening weekend for a Mission: Impossible film to date is 2000’s Mission: Impossible 2, which raked in almost $58 million; the lowest opening weekend for one of the films is 2011’s Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, which nabbed only $30 million.

Critics thus far have given Mission: Impossible – Fallout relatively good reviews, with the film scoring a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 58 early reviews of the film. Of those 58 reviews, only four of them are negative.

With 93 percent of the its reviews being positive ones, the average critic’s rating on the site is 8.5/10.

A wide-release film must maintain a 75 percent or higher rating after at least 80 reviews from the platform’s “Top Critics” are filed in order to achieve the coveted “Certified Fresh” distinction.

Of the almost 3,000 Rotten Tomatoes users who weighed in on their anticipation for the film, 98 percent say they want to see it. Critics think the action movie’s thrills will reach new heights, and could be one of the reasons it’s so highly anticipated.

“It delivers. More than that, it’s become the rare franchise that seems to just get better, twistier, and more deliriously fun with each installment,” Entertainment Weekly‘s Chris Nashawaty wrote.

“Fallout confirms that lightning can strike twice and that it will be nearly impossible that any other action film this year will be able to top it,” We Live Entertainment‘s Scott Menzel wrote.

The film’s plot revolves around IMF agent Ethan Hunt doing whatever it takes to apprehend an escaped suspect, despite his loyalties being constantly questioned by his allies. In addition to Cruise, the film also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Sean Harris and Angela Bassett.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout comes to theaters on July 27.