Venom 3 Adds Justice League Cinematographer

Eddie Brock / Venom's blockbuster story will continue in the upcoming Venom 3 — and it has just added a major crew member. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that cinematographer Justice League and The Crown cinematographer Fabian Wagner will be shooting Venom 3, which is slated to begin production next month in the United Kingdom. Franchise star Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock / Venom and co-wrote the story of Venom 3 with director Kelly Marcel. New cast members for Venom 3 will include Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who are cast in currently-unknown roles.

What is Venom 3 about?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

