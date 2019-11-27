Tom Holland Shares Dolittle Poster Featuring His Character with Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also has plenty of other projects for fans to look forward to. He’s currently filming his new movie, Cherry, which is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. He’ll also soon be heard lending his voice to Spies in Disguise, the new animated feature that is set to release on Christmas. The new animated flick isn’t the only voice work Holland has coming up as he’ll also be playing a dog named Jip in Dolittle, the new movie that is set to star Robert Downey Jr. Holland recently took to Instagram to share a poster of the film, which features his character and Downey Jr.

“This dog’s bark is just as good as his bite 🐕 #dolittle,” Holland wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

The Dolittle cast also features Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.