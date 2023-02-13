Tom Holland's Fred Astaire Movie Lands Paddington Director

Tom Holland is much more than a wall-crawler. The Spider-Man star has found himself among vocal ensembles in films like Dolittle and Onward while also getting to flex his darker chops in The Devil All the Time and Cherry. Nonetheless, Holland has still gravitated towards blockbuster roles as he starred as Nathan Drake in 2022's Uncharted, the first feature film adaptation of the famed video game franchise. In his immediate future, the 26-year-old actor is set to expand his filmography into biographical pictures. Holland is pencilled in to portray Fred Astaire in an untitled biopic about the decorated triple threat.

While details surrounding the Fred Astaire film have remained close to the vest, the biopic has gained some public momentum. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paddington director Paul King is set to helm the upcoming Fred Astaire movie. Sony Pictures did not comment.

This Fred Astaire film is the latest film to be added to an already heavily-anticipated upcoming slate for King. The former BAFTA nominee directed the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka musical fantasy film, which is set to hit theaters this December.

It is known that this project will focus on the relationship between Fred and his sister, Adele Astaire, as they took their vaudeville act across the country in the 20th century. Lee Hall is currently tasked with rewriting Noah Pink's script. Hall and Holland have worked together in the past, as Holland previously portrayed the titular star in Billy Elliot The Musical from 2008 until 2010. Hall scribed the book and lyrics used in that stage performance. Outside of his work with Holland, Hall's writing credits include Rocketman, Cats, and War Horse.

The untitled Fred Astaire movie is currently in pre-production.