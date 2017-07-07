Tom Holland Broke His Computer When He Found Out He Was Spider-Man

✖

Tom Holland is the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he may have been the last person involved with the casting know about it, resulting in a busted laptop. Holland is busy filming his third Spider-Man movie, but he explained to actor David Kaluuya in Variety's latest Actors on Actors installment that he was not in the loop about who would play Peter Parker in the MCU. "There's three stages of life changing," Holland says. "It's weird. The audition process was horrible. It was seven months of auditioning. I must've done six auditions, and they don't tell you anything."

"There was me and six other kids, and [Robert] Downey [Jr.] was there, so we all tested with Downey, which was crazy. It's the best audition I've ever done, him and I were riffing off each other. My agents told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly — you can't improvise. And then, on the first take, Downey just completely changed the scene. We started riffing with each other, and I mean, to sound like a bit of a dick, I rang my mum afterward and was like, 'I think I've got it.'"

Despite his confidence at the time, he started to doubt when he didn't hear back from the studio. Then he found out the news in a most unexpected way.

"They flew us back to Atlanta, me and one other guy, and we did this scene, which was so surreal," Holland says. "By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn't got the part, I would've felt like I'd at least achieved something to get to that point. I went out to play golf with my dad. I lost and I was upset, and I remember going on my phone and checking Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, of the cartoon. And by this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn't got it, because no one had called me.

"I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in 'Marvel.' I've still got the article saved on my computer. It said, 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.' I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, 'I got the part! I got the part!' And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who's quite tech savvy, was like, 'No. There's no way that's real. They would have called you. They've been hacked.' And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened."

Five movies later, Holland is one of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His sixth movie as Spider-Man, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, is now filming in Atlanta. The film opens in theaters on December 17th.