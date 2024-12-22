Tom Holland Says He’s Still In the Dark About Christopher Nolan’s New Movie (Even Though He’s Cast In It)

Tom Holland may have snagged a lead role in Christopher Nolan’s enigmatic new film, but the actor admits he’s still largely in the dark about the project’s closely guarded details. Despite being part of an impressive cast that includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and more, Holland revealed on The Dish podcast that Nolan has only “loosely pitched” the concept to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It hasn’t started shooting. To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” the Spider-Man star confessed. “I’m super excited. Everything is very very hush hush. I met with [Nolan]. It was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was. And I’m sure when he’s ready, he’ll announce what it is.”

Holland, who previously described the opportunity as the “phone call of a lifetime” akin to landing his breakout Spider-Man role, remains proud and thrilled to be part of Nolan’s vision despite the shroud of secrecy. “All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” he stated on Good Morning America (via Deadline). “And, obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

The untitled project, set for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026, has attracted a wealth of A-list talent, including Anne Hathaway, making her third appearance in a Nolan film following The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. Hathaway recently expressed her joy at the rare invitation, telling Women’s Wear Daily, “I have so many feelings about it that I don’t even know how to articulate. It fills me with so much joy … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself.”

For Holland, the project also marks a reunion with girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, who he describes as a “saving grace” on set. “Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he shared on The Dish. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later.”

Despite the star-studded ensemble, which also features Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, and Matt Damon, concrete details about the film remain scarce. Early rumors pointed toward the movie potentially being a ’20s period horror about vampires or something centered around helicopters, but none of this has been confirmed and could all be red herrings on the part of the Oscar-winning director. Like most Nolan movies the plot of the film won’t be addressed for some time publicly.

The air of mystery surrounding Nolan’s latest endeavor is par for the course for the celebrated filmmaker behind iconic epics like Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Inception, and Tenet. Coming off the critical and commercial success of Oppenheimer, which earned multiple Academy Award wins, expectations are high for Nolan’s next cinematic triumph.

As anticipation builds for the unnamed film, Holland and his co-stars remain content to put their trust in Nolan’s vision, even without the full picture. For now, like the eagerly awaiting audience, they’ll have to embrace the unknown until the auteur is ready to lift the veil on his latest creation.