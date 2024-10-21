Tom Holland Joins Christopher Nolan’s New Movie, What Does It Mean for Spider-Man 4?

Spider-Man star Tom Holland might be headed to the world of Christopher Nolan. On Monday, reports indicated that Holland is set to star in the currently-untitled new feature from Nolan, which will be released by Oppenheimer distributor Universal Pictures in theaters and on IMAX screens on July 17, 2026. Holland will join Matt Damon, who previously appeared in Oppenheimer as General Leslie Groves​ and Interstellar as Dr. Mann.

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Nolan movie, except for the fact that it is not set in the present day. Nolan is expected to write as well as executive produce alongside his wife Emma Thomas. Production on the project is expected to begin in early 2025.

That latter detail is particularly interesting, especially in the context of Holland’s work portraying Peter Parker / Spider-Man in various projects for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Initial reports indicate that in 2025, Holland will likely be juggling production on Nolan’s movie with the highly-anticipated Spider-Man 4, as well as 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man 4 has been in the works in various capacities for several years now, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed to be directing it earlier this fall. While Spider-Man 4 does not currently have a confirmed release date, some fans have already begun to speculate that it could debut in between Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

“It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland shared of the script for Spider-Man 4 earlier this month. “I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room.”

As far as Nolan’s mystery film is concerned, the director explained in a previous interview that the subject matter will not be as dark as Oppenheimer.

“I definitely– part of me wants to leave the story behind,” Nolan explained. “I mean, it’s a great privilege to be able to talk about a film that you’ve made that’s now going into the home and on 4k and Blu-ray and all the rest. It’s great to be able to sit here and talk to you about the success of the movie. That’s a huge privilege. But the subject matter is very dark. It’s nihilistic. And, yeah, there’s part of me that’s quite keen to move on and maybe do something, you know, not quite as bleak.”