Tom Holland’s Best Spider-Man Movie Just Joined Several Different Streaming Services For the First Time

With Sony and the Disney-owned Marvel both having a stake in the big screen adventures of Spider-Man, the streaming rights for all of the Spidey films have been a little messier than other franchises. The films often bounce between Disney+ and Netflix, with a stop on a service like Hulu from time to time. It’s hard to keep up with, but there is at least a small pool of services where you usually find Spider-Man. That changed this month, with the best of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films popping up on several surprising streaming services at once.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been streaming on Disney+ for a while, but it joined two other services over the weekend. November 1st saw Homecoming make its way to Amazon’s Prime Video lineup, as well as the free streaming service Tubi.

That puts Spider-Man: Homecoming on three major streaming services at the same time, none of them affiliated with one another. Putting the film on Tubi also makes Homecoming feel even more accessible because it doesn’t require any purchase or subscription to watch. This is also a good way to get fans invested in the current version of the character (if they somehow aren’t already familiar), who has a fourth movie currently in production.

And before any arguments start in the comments: yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a better movie than Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 2021 blockbuster might have bigger moments and reveals than its predecessor, but Homecoming is easily the best story of the Holland era, boasting the cleanest direction of the existing trilogy and easily the best Spider-Man villain since Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. What Michael Keaton does with Vulture in that movie is spectacular.

Where to Stream the Spider-Man Movies

While Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on several different services at once, the other live-action Spidey films aren’t quite as widely accessible. Most of them are easily found on major streaming services, though, with two frustrating exceptions. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning first film in Sony’s hit animation trilogy, is only available with some kind of cable subscription and accessed on-demand. Spider-Man: No Way Home is available exclusively on the Starz streaming service.

All of the other Spider-Man theatrical films are currently available on Disney+, putting the majority of the character’s adventures in the same place. All three of Sam Raimi and Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man entries are on that service, along with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and both of the Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man films.

The two Amazing Spider-Man movies are also available to stream on Netflix, which should have the Raimi movies available at some point again in the future. Sony’s partnership with Netflix will keep the studio’s big titles returning to the streamer’s lineup on a semi-regular basis.