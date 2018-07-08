‘Top Gun’: Original Goose’s Son Actors React to Miles Teller Replacing Them in Sequel

The twin actors who portrayed Goose’s son in Top Gun have spoken out about the casting of Miles Teller in the role in the film’s sequel.

Aaron and Adam Weis, the former child actors who briefly shared the role of Goose’s son, have resurfaced in a new interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the piece, they reveal that the Top Gun: Maverick producers did not contact either member of the pair to reprise the role, opting instead to pursue known actors in Hollywood.

They also reacted to the reveal that 31-year-old Teller, known for Whiplash and the Divergent franchise, will be playing the role opposite Tom Cruise, who return to his role of LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Adam, now a fifth grade teacher in Berkeley, California, told the publication he thinks Teller may be too young for the part, as the character would properly be around 37 in 2018. However, he is holding judgement until the film’s plot is more thoroughly revealed.

Aaron, now a sixth grade teacher in San Francisco, is reserving his judgement until he sees Teller on screen.

“We’ll see how he does,” Aaron said. “It will be fun to watch.”

Elsewhere in the piece, the twins reveal some interesting tidbits about their time in the spotlight. They revealed that their acting career was very brief. After going for a few other casting calls, their only other claim to fame was in a SeaWorld commercial alongside fellow twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The Weises also divulged that they were paid only $384 each for their three days of work, which equals out $899 in the modern day when adjusted for inflation. While it was not much, the boys put the dollars to good use.

“With that money, we started our savings accounts,” Adam said.

As for Top Gun: Maverick, not much is known about the film’s plot. It is expected that Cruise’s character will serve in a mentor role to Teller’s role, filling a father figure void left due to Goose’s death in the 1986 film.

In addition to Cruise’s return, Val Kilmer will also be back as LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Cruise’s 2013 film Oblivion, is slated to direct the sequel, which comes 33 years after Top Gun‘s release. Original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the sequel alongside Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to come to theaters on July 12, 2019.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures