Toronto Proclaims October 31st John Candy Day

For the residents of Toronto, October 31st is officially a new holiday. Effective Friday, the City of Toronto has proclaimed October 31st as John Candy Day in honor of the late comedian. Born October 31, 1950, the news comes just in time for what would have been the beloved actor's 70th birthday. A Canadian native, Candy first rose to prominence as part of Toronto's The Second City troupe, an improv comedy company that's also spawned iconic comedians like Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, and Mike Myers.

His time with Second City catapulted him to Hollywood stardom, where he went on to star in beloved features from Cool Runnings to Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, Home Alone, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Candy died of a heart attack at the age of 43. At the time, he was filming Wagons East! and passed away during the final stretch and the production ended up going through script re-writes to complete Candy's scenes. Outside of acting, Candy was a co-owner of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.

“John Candy is a Canadian treasure who brought great joy to so many through his humour, acting and contributions to the entertainment industry and beyond," Toronto mayor John Tory said in a press release from the city. "I had a chance to get to know him when he was an Argo owner. He was a decent humble man in the fashion of many famous Canadians and it is my privilege to honor his humour, his legacy and the pride he brought to our city on what would have been his 70th birthday.”

