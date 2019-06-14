Toy Story 4’s Tony Hale Reveals What Forky Might Have Been Used for

The Toy Story franchise has created some seriously memorable supporting characters over the years, with the likes of Rex, Bullseye, and others standing out as instant favorites amongst the fans. It looks as though that trend will continue in Toy Story 4 with the introduction of Forky, a plastic spork that Bonnie turns into a new toy. The character has been the focus of a lot of the Toy Story 4 promo material, and critics who have seen the film are raving about his role.

A large part of Forky’s instant fame is due to the vocal performance from Tony Hale, best known for playing Buster Bluth on Arrested Development and Gary Walsh on Veep. During last week’s press junket for Toy Story 4, ComicBook.com sat down with Hale to talk about his new character, who goes on a journey from household trash to beloved toy throughout the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we don’t see in the movie is what Forky was used for before being thrown away in Bonnie’s classroom. Of course, we posed this question to Hale and he had some interesting thoughts.

“By the way, sporks get a bad rap, because they have such value and purpose. Thank you, KFC,” Hale joked. “But it’s obviously in the kids’ room, so I would think probably a chunky chili that a mom wanted their kid to have protein, and it was in a thermos, and they needed another utensil rather than just soup, and so not apple sauce, not all that stuff. It was like a good, hearty minestrone soup.”

There’s no telling where Forky actually came from, or what kindergarten child needed minestrone soup in their lunch in the middle of August. But that doesn’t really matter now, does it? The important thing for Forky, and for the film itself, is that Bonnie saw more than just a spork from the garbage. With a few improvements and a touch of color, she found a new friend.

Are you excited for Toy Story 4 to arrive next week? Which supporting character from the franchise is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.