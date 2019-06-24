Toy Story 4’s Ally Maki Would Love to See a Giggle McDimples Prequel

While the true tale of the Toy Story films has always centered around Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the franchise has always done a great job of including a vast array of beloved supporting characters that fans can easily latch on to. From Rex and Hamm to Trixie and Buttercup, most of the side characters in the Toy Story films are incredibly memorable. Toy Story 4 continues this trend with the additions of Sporky, Duke Caboom, Ducky, Bunny, Gabby Gabby, and the world’s tiniest law enforcement office, Giggle McDimples.

Voiced by Cloak & Dagger and Wrecked star Ally Maki, Giggle McDimples is an instant scene stealer in Toy Story 4, appearing as Bo Peep’s best friend and partner in crime, helping her navigate life on the road and bring joy to kids on playground. However, unlike Duke Caboom and Gabby Gabby, Giggle never really gets an origin story in the movie. If given the opportunity, that’s something Maki would totally love to change.

Maki took some time to speak with ComicBook.com about Giggles McDimples and the release of Toy Story 4. When the subject of future appearances for the character came up, Maki said the backstory of Giggles is one that should be explored.

I mean, honestly? As a true fan of Giggles and Toy Story? I want to know what happens in Mini-opolis,” Maki said, alluding to the origin teased by Giggles when she is first introduced to Woody in the movie. “I want to see her as the cop. What kind of cases she’s taking on. What kind of friends she has. She talks about how she serves and protects all the tiniest creatures, so I think Mini-opolis would be such a fun little tiny world to learn more about. I want to know Giggles’ backstory.”

When she first arrives in Toy Story 4, Giggles mentions that she’s from a place called Mini-opolis, but that’s about all the information we get. Well, that and the fact that she had a failed relationship with He-Man. There is a lot of story left to explore with Giggles, and with new platforms like Disney+ on the horizon, we hope Disney and Pixar find an opportunity to do so.

Toy Story 4 is now playing in theaters.