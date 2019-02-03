‘Toy Story 4’: PETA Wants Pixar to Make a Major Change to Bo-Peep

Bo Peep is finally returning to action in this year’s Toy Story 4, where she will reunite with Woody and the rest of Andy’s former toys. She’s gone through quite an evolution since we last saw her though, as years on the road have turned her into quite the badass. Bo Peep is much different than we remember, a much more capable hero than she used to be, but PETA still has a bone to pick with the Disney/Pixar character.

After the new image of Bo Peep from Toy Story 4 was released online this week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has reached out to Pixar and director Josh Cooley, asking for them to remove Bo Peep’s crook from the film entirely. If you’re unfamiliar with the word “crook,” it’s that tall, sheep-herding staff that Bo Peep carries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to PETA, the crook is a symbol of violence against sheep, as it was historically used to hook lambs by the legs and neck in the wool industry. The organization compared it to the bullhook used on cattle, which has now been widely banned.

“A ‘badass’ Bo Peep would likely bop the shearers, not the sheep,” writes PETA Manager of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson. “[A] symbol of domination over any animal is a thing of the past and not something that belongs in Toy Story 4. Won’t you please consider removing Bo Peep’s crook from the final animation?”

Another part of the letter suggested that Bo Peep’s more modern look should have a more modern set of values, and needs to ditch the crook in order to send a better message to fans.

“I’m contacting you today about Bo Peep’s new look,” Tomasson writes. “Given that she was designed to have a ‘modern’ look, why hasn’t she ‘lost’ that outdated and cruel crook? You may not know that these ‘shepherd’s crooks,’ are used solely to hook a sheep’s neck and force these gentle animals to move. That isn’t something that a progressive Bo Peep would countenance in 2019!”

At the time of writing this article, Disney has not released any sort of formal response of statement.

Do you think Bo Peep’s look should be changed? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley, is set to hit theaters on June 21st.