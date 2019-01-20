‘Toy Story 4’ Rumor Could Reveal New Plot Details

Toy Story 4 could see beloved toys Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and friends embark on “one last trip” together into the outside world, according to a fleshed out synopsis shared by SuperBroMovies.

Life inside the room of new owner Bonnie is disrupted with the arrival of a new toy, Forky (Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale), a neurotic spork made of pipe cleaners and other homemade accessories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Buzz in 1995’s original Toy Story, Forky doesn’t see himself as a plaything, making the fourth film “an existential crisis through the eyes of a toy.”

Woody, Buzz, yodeling cowgirl Jesse (Joan Cusack) and friends venture out into the world once more, meeting carnival prize toys Ducky (Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele) as well as a pint-sized toy whose identity has yet to be revealed (voiced by John Wick‘s Keanu Reeves).

Also in store for the toys is a reunion with Bo Peep (Ghostbusters‘ Annie Potts), who was MIA in 2010’s Toy Story 3, which revealed the porcelain lamp was sold off some time ago in a garage sale.

“I have a big part, I’m thrilled,” Potts previously told Radio Times when noting the film underwent significant rewrites.

“Most of [my work] is with Tom. I’ve never done any animation before where you got to work with the other actors. [Normally it’s] just a single voice at a time. But because of the nature of what we’re doing, we’ve been having Tom and me together. That’s fun! That is really fun!”

Toy Story and Toy Story 2 director and former Pixar CCO John Lasseter — who was attached to direct Toy Story 4 before vacating that role, later leaving the company entirely following “missteps” with other employees — said at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2015 the film was originally centered around a Woody and Bo Peep love story, inspired in part by Lasseter’s own romance with wife Nancy.

The film later saw the departure of writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (Celeste and Jesse Forever), who pulled out of the project over creative differences.

“We’ve only been through it once, there will be several more incarnations, but it is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea that they’ve come up with,” Allen previously said on The Talk. “I’m startled. [Toy Story] 3 I thought was amazing. This one, I couldn’t even get through the last scene, OK?”

Hanks, who warned Toy Story 4 is going to have “an impactful ending,” admitted in November the recording experience proved so emotional he had to pretend to be invisible when recording his lines.

“When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history,’” Hanks said of its conclusion.

Disney-Pixar releases Toy Story 4 June 21.