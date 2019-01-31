‘Toy Story 4’ Sneak Peek Officially Arriving Sunday After the Super Bowl

Disney’s plans for advertising on Super Bowl Sunday have been kept a mystery over the last week or so, but we finally know at least one of the upcoming movies that will be on the list. Disney and Pixar have confirmed that a Toy Story 4 “sneak peek” will be released on Sunday.

Now, here’s the catch: The sneak peek isn’t going to air during the big game. According to a tweet from Pixar, the new Toy Story 4 footage will arrive once the game is over.

“This Sunday, catch a new sneak peek of Toy Story 4 after the game,” reads the tweet. You can check out the short tease that accompanied the message below.

This Sunday, catch a new sneak peek of #ToyStory4 after the game. 🦆🐰 pic.twitter.com/XKvIasM5Lb — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) January 31, 2019

What we don’t know at this point is how or when exactly this sneak peak will arrive. “After the game” could mean that some new footage is going to debut online once the game is over. It could also mean that Disney has purchased ad space for a trailer during CBS’ broadcast, but chose to spend significantly less by going with a post-game time slot.

Of course, fans are hoping that this sneak peek is a trailer, considering we have yet to see one for Toy Story 4 to this point. Two short teasers were released late last year, but they simply served as a way to highlight the new and returning characters.

Along with the initial teaser last November, Disney unveiled the official synopsis for Toy Story 4, which you can find below.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”