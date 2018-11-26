‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Includes Multiple Pixar Movie Easter Eggs

The first teasers for Toy Story 4 arrived a couple of weeks ago and, much like every other project in Pixar’s history, they hint at a film jam-packed with franchise Easter eggs. Case in point: There are already multiple Pixar references hidden in the second Toy Story 4 promo.

If you recall, the second teaser was billed as a “teaser reaction” by Pixar, and featured two new toys laughing about the arrival of a new Toy Story, and doing their best impressions of Woody and Buzz. What made this teaser so exciting off the bat was the fact that the ever-popular comedy duo of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were voicing the two stuffed animals, who were hanging out at a carnival game as potential prizes.

It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of seeing Key & Peele voice new Toy Story characters, but all of the excitement distracts from the awesome Easter eggs that are hiding in plain sight.

As you can see in this photo, there is a blatantly obvious reference to Disney/Pixar‘s Coco all over the carnival game. All of the white guitars hanging up behind the counter as potential prizes are copies of the guitar that Miguel steals from the grave of Ernesto de la Cruz.

Of the two Easter eggs in the teaser, the guitar is definitely the easiest to spot. However, if you look even closer, there’s another major Pixar nod printed onto some of the other toys.

Focus on the rocket ships on the wall, particularly the ones hanging above the characters. Does anything look familiar to you? At the top of these rockets are small drawings of the iconic Pixar ball. You may have to zoom in a little bit in order to see them clearly, but make no mistake, they are definitely there.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.