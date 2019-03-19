‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Released

The toys are back in town! A few of months after the first teaser for Disney/Pixar‘s highly anticipated Toy Story 4 was released, the film’s full trailer made its debut online this morning. Fans of the franchise have waited quite a while to see the first footage of this new installment, which will likely be the last outing for the beloved animated franchise. It’s been nine years since Toy Story 3 arrived in theaters back in 2010.

As had been reported early this week, the first trailer for Toy Story 4 arrived online Tuesday morning, showing what Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy’s former toys have been up to in the decade since they were last seen on the big screen. You can watch the trailer in its entirety in the video above!

This new Toy Story sees the beloved characters in the possession of someone new: a young girl named Bonnie, who was introduced in Toy Story 3. Franchise stars Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are returning to voice their iconic characters, and they’ll be joined by the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, and Keanu Reeves.

Along with the initial teaser last November, Disney unveiled the official synopsis for Toy Story 4, which you can find below:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

While many of the details surrounding Toy Story 4 are being kept under wraps, there is one thing about the film that is for certain: it’s going to make us all cry. When asked about the movie, both Hanks and Allen said that they had a hard time reading the ending because it was so emotional.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” Hanks said. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.