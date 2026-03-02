Supergirl Actress Joins Star-Studded Cast of The Exorcist Reboot in Secret Role

Michael Flanagan is making a new Exorcist movie, and he just cast a Supergirl actress in an unknown role. The Exorcist franchise has been around for 53 years, with the first film arriving in 1973. Two sequels (in 1977 and 1990) followed that Oscar-nominated horror film, with two prequels (in 2004 and 2005) coming after that. In 2023, the sixth film in the franchise came out with The Exorcist: Believer, and that even brought back Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn from the first movie. However, that wasn’t enough to bring in the fans, and now Flanagan’s movie will reboot things, ignoring that last movie.

Flanagan has built up a nice cast so far, and Deadline reports that he has now added Supergirl actress Sasha Calle from The Flash in an unknown role. While Calle’s role remains unknown, that is also the case for the movie in general. There is no word on the story or plot of the film, with the only hints being that it won’t follow The Exorcist: Believer and its story.

Mike Flanagan’s Exorcist Movie Has a Stacked Cast

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

It is no surprise that Mike Flanagan is building up such an impressive cast for his Exorcist reboot. It has less to do with The Exorcist’s legacy (as the last films didn’t have all-star casts) and more to do with Flanagan himself. The director has built an incredible list of films and miniseries that show he is one of the best horror directors in the industry today. His movies include Stephen King releases like Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck. He also directed some great original horror films in Oculus, Hush, and Before I Wake, as well as a sequel that beat its predecessor in every conceivable way, Ouija: Origin of Evil.

Flanagan also has some impressive work on television, with the critically acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House, the vampire story Midnight Mass, and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation of Carrie. That makes it no surprise to see him build a cast for his Exorcist reboot that includes Sasha Calle, Scarlet Johansson, Chiwetel Elijofor, Laurence Fishburne, Jacobi Elord, and Diane Lane.

This also keeps Sasha Calle on top when it comes to picking up big roles. She had a supporting role in the recent Netflix hit movie The Rip, which was directed by Joe Carnahan and stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. This came after she had an impressive turn as Supergirl in The Flash. Her next role will be in the second season of the Colin Farrell series Sugar on Apple TV.

