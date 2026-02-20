All 4 Actors Recast in Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 is almost here, and while we will get to see all of our favorite toy characters return when it hits theaters this summer, the same can’t be said about all of the actors. Several actors from previous Toy Story movies aren’t returning, with them being recast for the 2026 film. So, here is a full breakdown of every character and actor who has been recast in Toy Story 5.

The Toy Story franchise is Pixar’s longest-running movie series, starting in 1995 with the release of the first film. In the 31 years since then, three sequels have been released, with the fourth one hitting theaters on June 19. Although the characters don’t age, the actors behind them do, meaning that recasts were inevitable. Blake Clark took over as Slinky Dog in Toy Story 3 after the original voice actor Jim Varney’s death in 2000, and after Don Rickles’ death in 2017, Toy Story 4 used archival recordings to voice Mr. Potato Head. Now, another batch of Toy Story characters is getting recast.

4) Ernie Hudson is Replacing Carl Weathers as Combat Carl

Combat Carl’s first movie was Toy Story 4, where he was voiced by Carl Weathers. The toy is an action figure in the same vein as G.I. Joe, with him meeting Jessie and joining the franchise’s main band of toys. Although his role in Toy Story 5 is still unknown, he will be returning in the upcoming film.

Rocky and Predator actor Carl Weathers passed away on February 2, 2024. Thus, Toy Story 5 had to find someone else to voice Combat Carl. Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson has joined the cast of Toy Story 5 to take up the role, replacing Weathers. Hudson previously did voice roles in projects like Pound Puppies, Batman: The Animated Series, and Transformers: Prime.

3) Jeff Bergman is Replacing Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head

Don Rickles provided the voice of Mr. Potato Head in all four of the previous Toy Story movies, with him first appearing in the original film in 1995. The stand-up comedian and actor passed away on April 6, 2017, ahead of the release of the fourth film. Luckily, there were enough archival recordings for Pixar to continue using Rickles’ voice in 2019’s Toy Story 4, stitching together previous takes and audio recorded for other Toy Story media.

Many fans expected that Toy Story 5 would continue this practice. However, this didn’t turn out to be the case. Instead, Jeff Bergman will be taking over the role. Bergman is a prolific actor in the Looney Tunes franchise, having previously voiced characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig. Bergman has also appeared in projects like Despicable Me, The LEGO Movie, and American Dad.

2) Anna Vocino is Replacing Estelle Harris as Mrs. Potato Head

Mr. Potato Head isn’t the only member of the Potato Head toy line getting recast in Toy Story 5. Mrs. Potato Head first appeared in 1999’s Toy Story 2, where she was a member of the film’s main cast of toys. In this film, the character was voiced by Estelle Harris, who previously appeared in projects like Seinfeld and Stand and Deliver. Harris passed away on April 2, 2022, meaning that she would have to be recast for the fifth film.

Now, Anna Vocino will be taking over the role, providing the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 5. Vocino is most known for her voice acting roles in projects like DC Super Hero Girls, Batman: The Killing Joke, and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

1) John Hopkins is Replacing Timothy Dalton as Mr. Pricklepants

Mr. Pricklepants first appeared in 2010’s Toy Story 3, as a member of Bonnie’s toy collection. The hedgehog plush was voiced by Timothy Dalton, who reprised his role in Toy Story 4. Dalton is most famous for his role as 007 in the James Bond franchise, although he also appeared in projects like Hot Fuzz and 1970’s Wuthering Heights.

Timothy Dalton is still alive, so nobody is sure why Mr. Pricklepants is getting a new voice actor in the fifth film. Nevertheless, John Hopkins will take up the role in Toy Story 5. Hopkins previously did voice acting in TV shows like Hilda and video games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Final Fantasy XVI, Hitman, and more. Mr. Pricklepants significance in the story of Toy Story 5 isn’t known yet, but Hopkins will surely do the character justice in the upcoming sequel.