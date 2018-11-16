NSFW ‘Toy Story’ Fan Theory Goes Viral

Disney & Pixar’s Toy Story franchise has been a staple in households all around the world for the past two decades, with children of all ages falling in love with the whimsical toys housed in Andy’s room. Parents adore the Toy Story movies as well, but at the end of the day, they’re mostly for the younger crowd.

That is, until you take a different approach, and the Toy Story universe can get very adult, very quickly. With just one tweet, the way grown-ups think about Toy Story will change forever, and you’ll never be able to un-think it. If you want to protect your childhood, now’s your last chance to bounce. There’s no going back after this.

This one tweet from @anoticingsenpa1 has blown up on Twitter, and has every adult questioning everything they’ve ever known about Toy Story: “Are sex toys alive in the Toy Story universe?”

Sex toys are toys, right? And a “toy” doesn’t have to be something that has a human or animal form, as the movies have shown us time and time again. Things like an Etch-A-Sketch, a hockey puck, and a pair of binoculars came to life in the first Toy Story movie. The plot of Toy Story 4 includes a spork that was crafted into a toy. If the definition of “toy” is broad enough for those, it would certainly cover more grown-up play things.

The tweet sparked quite the debate online, but the best takes on the subject are the replied that took the joke even one step further. One user said that the only sex toys that were allowed to be alive in the Toy Story universe were “the ones with the googly eyes,” which only gets weirder the more you think about it.

Of all the responses to the question, the one coming from @BoozeWizard was easily the best. Then again, if you thought the initial tweet completely ruined your childhood, this will only make it worse.

“Too bad the names Buzz and Woody are already taken.”

Yeah, just go think about that one for a while. You’re never going to hear “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” the same way ever again.