Trailer Drops For The Return, Featuring The 100's Richard Harmon and Sara Thompson

Uncork'd Entertainment has released the first trailer for The Return, a new drama featuring The 100 stars Richard Harmon and Sara Thompson. You can check it out above. The award-winning supernatural thriller is set to premiere on August 10 On Demand and on digital. In the film, Rodger returns home from college with two friends to settle the affairs of his recently deceased father. They begin to experience weird and unsettling occurrences in the house. Rodger is soon plagued by strange childhood memories about a haunting by a ghostly presence. These memories boil over into reality culminating in an intense showdown with the terror that has come back.

Directed by BJ Verot, who is making his feature-film debut after a long career as an actor, stunt performer, and TV director, The Return also stars Echo Andersson, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Zoe Fish, Erik Athavale, and Gwendolyn Collins. You can see the trailer above.

Harmon is best known for his role as John Murphy on The CW's The 100. He played the role for all seven seasons, first as a recurring guest and then, beginning in season three, as a series regular and member of the show's main cast. He has also played Ray Snider in Tower Prep, Jasper Ames in The Killing, and Julian Randol in Continuum.

Thompson played the role of Josephine Lightbourne in the last two seasons of The 100, and reportedly auditioned at Harmon's urging after the pair made I Still See You together. She has also appeared in Make it Happen, the Kristin Kreuk series Burden of Truth, and Night Hunter.

Winner of Best Feature at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival, and Best Actor (Richard Harmon) at the New York City Horror Film Festival, The Return premieres August 10 On Demand/Digital from Uncork’d Entertainment.