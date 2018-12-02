Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee Learns How To Talk In New Featurette

Transformers fans have loved Bumblebee in all of the movies so far, but they’ll finally get to see how he learned to talk in his spin-off movie.

We get a preview of that sequence in a new Bumblebee Featurette, where Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) realizes why Bumblebee tries to always change the station on the radio. This is all part of how director Travis Knight will allow fans to get to know Bumblebee in a much greater capacity.

“One of the things we explore in the film is how Bumblebee finds his voice,” Knight said. “Bumblebee is the Transformer that has the deepest connection with humans, and we’re able to explore how that happened.”

Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura knows Bumblebee has always been a fan favorite, but this movie will allow a closer look at why he’s the favorite.

“Bumblebee has always been one of the beloved figures,” Bonaventura said. “This movie will allow the audience to get to know Bee in a way they never have before.”

For John Cena, going back in time takes him back to his childhood, and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

Travis is taking the story back to the beginning, set in the time period where I first fell in love with Transformers,” Cena said.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bumblebee, you can find the official synopsis for the film below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.