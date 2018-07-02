‘Bumblebee’: ‘Transformers’ Spin-off Confirmed for San Diego Comic-Con

The Transformers franchise has taken over the box office all around the world, but the series has never been featured in the coveted Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. That all changes next month.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee is going to be front-and-center during Paramount’s Hall H panel at this month’s convention.

Paramount and Bumblebee‘s panel will take place on Friday, July 20th from 5-6 pm, and some of the film’s all-star talent will be there to speak in front of the fans. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will all be in attendance, as well as director Travis Knight.

What may come as a surprise to many fans is that the entire Paramount panel is apparently dedicated to the Transformers spin-off film, and will be completely void of the studio’s biggest summer blockbuster. Mission: Impossible – Fallout, starring Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, is set to hit theaters on July 27th, just a week after San Diego Comic-Con. Despite the approaching release, Paramount will leave Mission: Impossible at home, focusing all of its energy on Bumblebee.

The other major property on the horizon for Paramount is another Tom Cruise-starrer, the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel. The studio has given no indication that the film could be teased at Comic-Con next month, but that could be another opportunity.

Even with just Bumblebee, it looks as though Paramount could make a splash at San Diego Comic-Con this year, given that Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will both be absent.

You can check out the official synopsis for Bumblebee below:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Are you excited for the Bumblebee spin-off movie? Do you think that Paramount can put together an impressive show at Comic-Con?

Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, is set to hit theaters on December 21st.