Both Batman Movie Two-Face Actors Unite in This Thriller Movie That’s Trending on Paramount+

A trending movie that just hit Paramount+ stars both actors who play Two-Face in the Batman movies. There have been quite a few people who played Two-Face over the years, both in television shows and animated movies, but two of the most prominent ones came in blockbuster films. Back in 1995, Joel Schumacher took over the Batman franchise from Tim Burton, and his first film was Batman Forever, which saw Jim Carrey play the Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones play Two-Face. While that film was a critical failure, a better movie came out in 2008 with Heath Ledger as Joker and Aaron Eckhart playing Two-Face.

Now, a movie that co-stars Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones is trending on Paramount+. In 2020, the two men starred together in the thriller film Wander, and the movie is currently ranked in the top 10 most-watched movies on Paramount+ right now. It sits in the rankings alongside new movies like The Running Man and Roofman and older films like Jack Reacher and Shooter.

Directed by April Mullen, Wander is a conspiracy theorist thriller with Aaron Eckhart as a former police detective who investigated a case where a man’s chest exploded from the inside out, only to have the body stolen from the morgue. After his daughter’s death in an auto accident, he quit due to mental health issues and became a conspiracy theory podcaster while working on the side as a private investigator. When he is hired by a woman to investigate the disappearance of her daughter in the town of Wander, New Mexico, he steps into a giant conspiracy, but he isn’t sure how much of it is in his head.

Is Wander Worth Streaming on Paramount+?

Image Courtesy of Saban Films

The movie Wander is a twisty and turny thriller, with Aaron Eckhart’s Arthur Bretnik being a mentally unstable conspiracy theorist who sees strange things everywhere he looks. His best friend is Jimmy Cleats, played by Tommy Lee Jones, a man who helps feed his theories on the podcast, and helps him in his investigation in Wander. However, what Arthur soon learns is that sometimes the conspiracy theories are not all wrong.

Wander was originally released at festivals in 2020 before Saban Films picked it up and gave it a release late in that year in select theaters and on demand. This was during COVID, so there was no box office take, and it was quickly forgotten about, with most people never hearing about it at all. Reviews were mostly negative, with a 32% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, who praised Aaron Eckhart’s performance but criticized the wild twists and turns of the story. The audience score was even worse, sitting at 29%, with many fans criticizing the film’s struggles at delivering its political message.

