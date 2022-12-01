Transformers Fans Are Loving The First Rise of the Beasts Trailer
The Transformers franchise is getting a whole new era of story with the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and so far fans are loving it!
Now that the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer is here, fans got their highly-anticipated first look at how director Steven Caple Jr. is bringing a new (and many will argue better) vision of the Transformers mythology into live-action. This time, the fan-favorite 1990s series Transformers: Beast Wars is getting a live-action spotlight, and a lot of this new film will live or die based on how fans respond to this particular take on the Beast Wars characters – as well as their connections to what is clearly a bigger franchise storyline taking shape.
Here's what Twitter is saying about the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer:
How Far We've Come
look how far we've come #TransformersRiseoftheBeasts pic.twitter.com/pdfe8vW5qq— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 1, 2022
NO RIGHT to go THIS HARD
The Transformers: Rise of The Beasts Trailer had no right to go as hard as it did. pic.twitter.com/MnxP31dCJj— The One Above All 📸 (@TOAAofNY) December 1, 2022
Looks GLORIOUS
4K stills showing the first look at ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ pic.twitter.com/REa3KOVML4— PrimeTime Bros. (@primetimebrostv) December 1, 2022
All My Maximals
PRIMAL, RHINOX, AIRAZOR AND CHEETOR.
MAXIMALS IN ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ pic.twitter.com/NWq2boDh5W— Willy Raccoon | (@wilfreddy_) December 1, 2022
Voice of the GOAT
Me whenever Peter Cullen spoke in the #TransformersRiseoftheBeasts trailer pic.twitter.com/U0Nzl6DrsS— 𝓛𝓲𝓽𝓪 *✧ (@lalalita____) December 1, 2022
The Ending We Need
I hope TRANSFORMERS RISE OF THE BEAST to end this way😭#TransformersRiseoftheBeasts #Transformers pic.twitter.com/b3QRYBdO1T— sanmeyo🜃 (@sandeep_sanmeyo) December 1, 2022
How I'm Showing Up to See This
“Two tickets for Rise of The Beasts please.” #RiseOfTheBeasts #Transformers #TransformersRiseoftheBeasts pic.twitter.com/AyhP5YB8Ro— 🏳️🌈 Val (She/They) 🏳️⚧️ (@littlemisstfp) December 1, 2022
Is Reboot?
TRANSFORMERS RISE OF THE BEASTS IS IN THE BUMBLEBEE REBOOT VERSE… pic.twitter.com/Cr523MFlAI— The Texas Waffle (@DaltonRichard17) December 1, 2022
I know half a dozen people who've seen TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS and they all say it's in continuity with Michael Bay's movies (they said it's pretty good too)— ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 1, 2022
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a reboot right?
Thank fucking god— Hernandy - El Niño Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) December 1, 2022
Official Poster
Something else has awakened. #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts arrives in theatres June 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZBQxvohM90— Transformers (@transformers) December 1, 2022
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has a release date of June 9, 2023.