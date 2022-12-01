Transformers Fans Are Loving The First Rise of the Beasts Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw

The Transformers franchise is getting a whole new era of story with the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and so far fans are loving it! 

Now that the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer is here, fans got their highly-anticipated first look at how director Steven Caple Jr. is bringing a new (and many will argue better) vision of the Transformers mythology into live-action. This time, the fan-favorite 1990s series Transformers: Beast Wars is getting a live-action spotlight, and a lot of this new film will live or die based on how fans respond to this particular take on the Beast Wars characters – as well as their connections to what is clearly a bigger franchise storyline taking shape. 

Here's what Twitter is saying about the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer: 

How Far We've Come

If nothing else, take a minute to appreciate this.

NO RIGHT to go THIS HARD

That was one helluva trailer, for sure. Quite possibly the best of the entire Transformers movie franchise.

Looks GLORIOUS

That 4K don't lie.

All My Maximals

They really did it. They brought us all our Beast Wars favorites looking pretty cartoon accurate, while still believable (and intimidating) in live-action.

Voice of the GOAT

It ain't a Transformers project until fans hear the voice of longtime Optimus Prime actor, Peter Cullen.

The Ending We Need

Let's just go ahead and fully pave over that entire Michael Bay era, m'kay?

How I'm Showing Up to See This

T H E R E W I L L B E C O S P L A Y

Is Reboot?

Admittedly, there are still some big lingering questions about how many new Transformers movies we're getting, and which continuity they fit in. Clearly, the fandom knows.

Official Poster

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has a release date of June 9, 2023.

