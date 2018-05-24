‘Transformers’ Sequel Removed From Paramount’s 2019 Calendar

The next Transformers sequel may not be coming to a theater near you anytime soon.

According to a report from Deadline, Paramount has removed Transformers 7 from its schedule. The film was previously slated for release on June 28, 2019 but Tiffany Haddish’ comedy Limited Partners will release on that date instead.

The removal of Transformers 7 from the schedule is a bit of a surprise, but not entirely unexpected. Despite being one of the most successful movie franchises in over the last decade, the Transformers films have been increasingly criticized over the last few releases. However, Michael Bay has hinted that he won’t be returning to the franchise after Transformers: The Last Knight and, earlier this year at the Toy Fair 2018 Hasbro Investor Preview, the toy company indicated that the franchise would be getting a reboot following the release of the spinoff movie, Bumblebee, this December.

While Hasbro’s brand manager for the robots in disguise, John Warden, later walked back that claim a bit telling people “don’t believe what you hear, don’t worry” it hasn’t completely cleared the rumor of a full franchise retooling and, as Deadline noted, Transformers 7 was put in as a placeholder on the calendar years ago anyway.

Even with Transformers 7 now off the schedule, fans of the franchise do still have Bumblebee to look forward to and those in attendance during Paramount’s recent CinemaCon presentation got a look at footage from the film. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for the sneak peek and you can check out his account of the footage here or you can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Bumblebee will hit theaters on December 21.