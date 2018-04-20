‘Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell’ Star Jamie Kennedy Wants In on ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell star Jamie Kennedy is hoping his character from Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back will come back for Kevin Smith‘s upcoming reboot — and he’s angling for a promotion along the way.

During an interview in support of the sixth Tremors film (Kennedy’s second), we asked whether Kennedy would be up for returning in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Kennedy had no idea that it was happening.

“Is that true? Is he doing that?” Kennedy asked. “Is everyone going to be in it?”

After we gave him the details on the film — which lampoons the recent trend of Hollywood reboots and sequels by depicting Jay and Silent Bob dealing with a reboot of the Bluntman & Chronic movie they tried to prevent from getting made in the first movie — Kennedy said that he recently saw Smith at a live recording of one of Smith’s podcasts, but did not get a chance to speak with the director.

Kennedy played an unnamed production assistant in 2001’s Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, working under director Chaka Luther King (Chris Rock). That character was an over-the-top parody of Spike Lee.

and after we suggested that maybe his intern could upgrade to directing the reboot-within-a-reboot, Kennedy became animated, saying he loved the idea and encouraging fans to tweet Kevin Smith about it.

“Man, I hope I get in [the movie]. That’d be awesome,” Kennedy said. “Chaka’s coffee boy, I think he needs to make a cameo! That’d be funny if now he’s directing. You should tweet that at him!”

Kennedy plays Travis B. Welker, the illegitimate son of Burt Gummer (Michael Gross), who has appeared in all five previous Tremors films and in Tremors: The Series, which ran for a season on SYFY. Travis was introduced in 2015’s Tremors 5: Bloodlines. He plays the role of a young filmmaker who helps Burt leverage his monster-hunting notoriety on social media.

Besides the Tremors franchise, Kennedy is rumored to be considering a reboot of The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, his onetime hit unscripted series.

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on May 1. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is rumored to shoot this year for a 2019 release.